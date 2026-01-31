Stranger Things Creators Reveal Which Couples Break Up After Season 5's Finale

Following the final episode of Stranger Things, creators the Duffer Brothers confirmed which couples remained together after the show ended. The finale of Stranger Things wrapped up many plot threads across the show's five seasons (though fans are still debating Eleven's fate).

One of the show's biggest drawcards was its array of ships and couples, the relationship status of some of which was left unclear in the finale. The final episode featured a time jump after the group's defeat of Vecna in the Abyss, and the epilogue picked up 18 months later with each character. In a post-finale discussion with Josh Horowitz, Matt and Ross Duffer addressed which Hawkins couples split up and which stayed together after the credits rolled.

Stranger Things began airing on Netflix in 2016 and released its final episode on December 31, 2025. Across its five seasons, the series became one of Netflix's most-watched originals of all time and made stars of its cast, including Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp.

What Happened To Stranger Things' Couples After the Finale?

Robin & Vickie

Netflix

One pairing whose status was unclear after the time jump in Stranger Things 5 was Robin (Maya Hawke) and Vickie (Amybeth McNulty). The queer couple had begun flirting in Season 4 of the show before moving into an established relationship in Season 5 (which featured an 18-month time jump).

Throughout the last season, Robin and Vickie had been on thin ice, as Robin continued to cancel plans with Vickie in favor of helping the group with their Upside Down adventures. Vickie even went as far as to think Robin was on drugs before seeing the Demodogs attack the hospital with her own eyes, which brought her fully on board with the group.

Nevertheless, in the epilogue, Robin appears alongside Jonathan, Nancy, and Steve without Vickie and makes no mention of her. However, an offhand comment about "overbearing significant others" led many to suspect the relationship didn't end well.

This was since confirmed by the Duffers, who said Robin and Vickie "did not work out," leaving fans to draw their own conclusions on why the couple split:

Matt Duffer: "I mean, it's definitely implied that it did not work out. And by the way… certain things are open to interpretation and I mean, they're at least… they're having issues. Robin says a thing about overbearing significant others. So, whether it's rocky, or they're taking a break from each other, or they’re broken up. By the way, how many couples do you know in high school that, when they went to different colleges, stay together? It's like zero. So, the odds are bad."

Max & Lucas

Netflix

One of the strongest couples in all of Stranger Things, Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) are definitely still together, according to the Duffers.

After Max's introduction in Season 2, the couple began dating on and off in Seasons 3 and 4. When Max went into a coma in Season 5, Lucas stayed by her bedside for months, reiterating his commitment to her when she finally woke.

The epilogue confirmed the duo were together for graduation, and comments from the Duffers suggest this is far from the end of their love story, with Matt confirming it is "true love" between them and the couple defies "one in a million" odds:

Matt: "Yeah. I mean, you see in that… I know it's Mike saying what's going to happen, but that is real. Their love is just too, too pure, too strong."

Joyce & Hopper

Netflix

Another couple still going strong after Stranger Things' credits roll is Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder), who became partners in crime starting in Season 1 as they investigated Will's disappearance, only to upgrade their partnership to something romantic in Season 4. Season 5 ended with Hopper proposing to Joyce in the epilogue, confirming the couple is as happy as ever.

The Duffers reiterated that Joyce and Hopper are still together, saying they couldn't "imagine it not working out" between them:

Ross Duffer: "It's going to work out." Matt Duffer: "I can't imagine it not working out." Ross Duffer: "And Joyce is finally gonna get out of Hawkins for real. It's gonna be great."

Nancy & Jonathan

Netflix

The enduring love triangle in Stranger Things was between Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Steve (Joe Keery).

After Nancy and Steve broke it off in Season 2, it seemed like Nancy and Jonathan would be another of the show's forever couples. However, long-distance and growing issues in their personal lives began to infiltrate the duo's relationship, leading to a dramatic breakup scene in Season 5.

It seemed clear who Nancy would end up with, with the trio still friends in the epilogue, but Nancy remaining single. This was made clear after Robin asked her, "How are the babes at Emerson?"

However, all hope may not be lost for Nancy and Jonathan after the credits roll. The Duffers said "they love each other," but "they need time apart," before leaving things on a question mark as to whether this space could ever lead Nancy and Jonathan back together: