Rick & Morty Season 9 Breaks Their 12 Year Franchise Rule

Rick and Morty's new Season 9 poster broke a major franchise tradition by omitting subtle, revealing teases about the characters and storylines of the upcoming batch of episodes. The latest season of Adult Swim's adult animated sci-fi comedy series is set to follow the chaotic interdimensional misadventures of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, but the exact plot details are still being kept under wraps. Rick and Morty star Harry Belden did tell The Direct that Season 9 will be better than previous seasons, noting that

Adult Swim officially released the Season 9 poster for Rick and Morty, confirming that the new season will premiere on the network on May 24. It's worth noting that every Rick and Morty season teaser poster has teased major characters or episodes from the upcoming season, but this was clearly not the case for Season 9.

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty's Season 9 poster seemingly doesn't tease a character or episode from the upcoming season, unlike previous posters, breaking a major, 12-year consistent "rule" of past posters.

In the poster, Rick is seen holding his legs, and it's possible he has manifested stretching abilities in one episode (possibly due to Multiverse shenanigans). The lines behind Rick could also suggest that he appeared to have overused his stretching abilities, and it's up to Morty to help him fix it.

Whatever the case, the lack of tease in the Season 9 poster could be a deliberate choice to drum up hype for the new episodes.

Every Tease In Past Rick & Morty Season Posters

Season 1

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 1's poster showed the titular characters emerging from an interdimensional portal, heavily teasing the multiverse-hopping adventures of the series, which also serves as one of its core tropes.

The poster's design also included hints of alien chaos in the background, which alludes to the characters' interaction with extraterrestrial life. It also provided fans with a major setup of the mad scientist-and-grandson dynamic between the two protagonists.

Season 2

Adult Swim

The Season 2 poster featured several teases about the show's themes and storylines in its sophomore run, including Birdperson's death and Mr. Poopybutthole's introduction.

The barbecue tease in this poster is clearly a reference to the "Total Rickall" episode of Season 2, where the family dealt with implanted false memories. At one point in the episode, Rick had a flashback to a barbecue with more characters that pushed him over the edge. Other characters who appeared in that episode are on the poster, namely Pencilvester, Tinkles, Hamurai, and Poopybutthole.

President Curtis, who is already confirmed to star in his own Rick and Morty spinoff show, can also be seen in the background. Morty's crush, Jessica, was also included in the poster.

Season 3

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty's Season 3 poster had a minimalist aesthetic, with it heavily teasing one of the show's meme-worthy moments: Pickle Rick.

For the uninitiated, Pickle Rick (Season 3, Episode 3) revolved around Rick turning himself into an actual pickle to avoid family therapy. As a result, Rick set out to find a way to reverse the experiment that turned him into a tiny pickle man.

Season 4

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 4's poster heavily teased the tragic death of Chachi, a minor, car-like character who briefly teamed up with Morty.

After Chachi helped Morty retrieve the Ultimate Cube, he was shot through the head and killed by naga aliens instantly.

Season 5

Adult Swim

The Season 5 poster for Rick and Morty included a heavy tease of the mysterious creature known as Mr. Nimbus, which appeared to target Rick.

It was eventually revealed that Mr. Nimbus is Rick's longtime rival, and he emerged to threaten him with a treaty violation.

Season 6

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty's Season 6 poster references the pivotal moment from Season 6, Episode 1, when Rick, Morty, and Jerry glow green. The episode revealed that Rick reset portal travelers instead of actually resetting portal travel. This meant they were glowing green because they were not originally from the universe they were living in.

This is crucial because it revealed where they actually came from: Rick is from Dimension C-137, Morty is from the Cronenberg Dimension, and Jerry is from a world where his family was still miserable.

Season 7

Adult Swim

The Season 7 poster for Rick and Morty includes a major tease of Rick Prime's role. Rick Prime is the central antagonist of Season 7, and the main Rick is out for revenge because Prime actually killed his wife and daughter, Beth, decades ago.

Season 8

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty's Season 8 poster featured a direct reference to the Goat and Picasso Dimension introduced in Season 8, Episode 8. These two dimensions are separate realities that appear in a montage sequence in which the show's main Jerry Variant and another of his Variants travel through to escape.