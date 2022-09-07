Watch: Rick & Morty Season 6 Parodies Avengers: Endgame Opening

Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult animated shows in the game these days, many finding it to be one of the best in history. The series loves to draw inspiration from the real world for its insane stories, which oftentimes include parodying popular works of art—such as Marvel and its many characters.

Last year’s Season 5 had quite the obscene and satirical version of Namor in Rick’s nemesis isis, Mr. Nimbus. That same season also included Space Tahoe, a clear play on Galactus, the iconic Fantastic Four villain.

Speaking of that same group, Reed Richards provided the foundation for the show’s Council of Ricks, which has popped up in multiple installments.

The show even has its own Avengers knock-off in The Vindicators, who appeared in the third season.

Now, with the sixth season’s premiere, the series has taken to parodying Avengers: Endgame.

Rick and Morty: Endgame

After the shocking Season 5 finale for Rick and Morty, which featured evil Morty destroying the Central Finite Curve and rendering the portal gun useless, the titular duo were left stranded with no escape.

Season 6 finally just recently premiered, and the world got to see what became of the two of them. The show didn’t miss a beat and decided this was the perfect time to parody one of the biggest movies of all time: Avengers: Endgame.

As seen in this clip, some debris in space is showcased, containing various Ricks and Mortys. While not directly found in Endgame, the image is reminiscent of when the Guardians found Thor in Avengers: Infinity War.

Adult Swim

Then, Rick’s voice comes in and goes on to monologue about their situation and how dire it all is—much like Tony Stark did.

Adult Swim

He even directly mentions Iron Man and his helmet, to which Robert Downey Jr.’s character monologued.

Marvel

But then a blinding light appears in the top corner of the screen

Adult Swim



What follows is that just before Rick and Morty can succumb to their circumstances, Beth comes and saves the day!

Adult Swim

Her arrival is a clear play on when Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel arrived and saved Tony and Nebula.

Marvel

The entire clip can be seen in full below.

What Might Be Their Next Marvel Target?

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rick and Morty will never run out of things to parody in the endlessly expansive lore. It also doesn’t look like the MCU is going anywhere, so they have plenty of time to do it.

What might their next target be? Well, something based around Secret Invasion could be easy pickings—as could the simple idea of a Holiday Special, which Guardians of the Galaxy will be doing this year.

There will also inevitably be some sort of riff on Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

The relationship between the two properties goes further than just a few jokes as well. In fact, one of the writers for the series, Michael Waldron, even wrote Loki’s first season and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jeff Loveness, another writer for the animated series, has also been plotting out Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

With Season 6 having just arrived, fans have another nine installments to look forward to—which will surely feature more jabs at both Marvel and DC content.

Rick and Morty airs new episodes every Sunday on Adult Swim.