Stranger Things Season 5: Who Dies & Who Survives Likelihood, According to Betting Odds Experts

New betting odds revealed the most likely characters to die in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5. Between Billy Hargrove, Eddie Munson, Bob Newby, Dr. Martin Brenner, and, who can forget the OG death, Barbara, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have never held back on brutal deaths.

Notably, Stranger Things is going into its fifth and final season on Netflix this year, releasing in three parts across November 26, December 31, and December 31. Writer Paul Dichter previously teased to Variety that "anything is possible for any of these characters" in Season 5, teasing, "They could live or die."

That uncertainty is only fueling the massive excitement for Stranger Things 5, which has not just fans guessing who may be doomed for death, but also the bookies. An article from Gambling revealed the expert odds for 16 major characters' chances of dying, revealing the top candidates.

Every Major Stranger Things Season 5 Character's Chances of Dying, Ranked

16.) Erica Sinclair (10/1, 9.1%)

While Lukas Sinclair's sister Erica began Stranger Things as a comedic side character, she has grown up to be rather intelligent and useful to the group. Regardless, it's tough to see her being killed off in Season 5, hence her extremely low odds, as her death probably wouldn't add much to the saga.

15.) Lucas Sinclair (8/1, 11.1%)

Stranger Things fans will be aware that Lucas Sinclair's current focus is on waiting for his on-off girlfriend, Max Mayfield, to awaken from a coma (more on her shortly). Once she wakes up, there's no doubt she will need Lucas by her side to aid in her recovery, which makes him generally unlikely to die.

14.) Max Mayfield (7/1, 12.5%)

After almost being murdered by Vecna, Max will remain comatose until midway through Season 5, after which she will have a "purpose" to play. Having almost died just last season before sitting out the next few episodes, it seems likely that Sadie Sink's Stranger Things icon will come out alive.

Some are even convinced she will arise from her coma with new powers and links to Vecna that will make her integral in his final defeat.

13.) Jonathan Byers (13/2, 13.3%)

From the high school rivals-turned-Upside Down allies, Jonathan Byers and Steve Harrington, most agree that at least one is doomed for demise. From the duo, fans seem to think Jonathan is safe, in part to ensure that characters like Joyce, Will, and Nancy can get some positive closure after years of torment.

That's not to say Byers is safe by any means, as the Duffer Brothers may also subvert expectations and kill him. Perhaps he could go out with an emotional "take care of Nancy for me" to Steve, setting up a future between them.

12.) Joyce Byers (6/1, 14.3%)

Much of Joyce Byers' role in Stranger Things has revolved around trying to protect her family from otherworldly threats. While that leaves plenty of room for a sacrificial play, fans can only hope the Duffer Brothers will go the other way, leaving Joyce, Hopper, Jonathan, Will, and Eleven as a family.

11.) Jim Hopper (11/2, 15.4%)

David Harbor's Jim Hopper would once have been considered a safe bet to die before Stranger Things rolls its credits for the last time. But that all changed after his fakeout death in the Season 3 finale that stranded him in Russia.

Much like Max, it would be strange to "kill" Hopper twice in just a few seasons, especially as the last fakeout twist would make it hard to believe. Instead, the Hawkins police chief may get a peaceful retirement with Joyce Byers, possibly even getting a wedding, solidifying their relationship.

10.) Karen Wheeler (5/1, 16.7%)

As Episode 2 is expected to see Holly Wheeler go missing, and Karen Wheeler has been spotted guarding her daughter from what looks to be some impending danger, she may well be killed in the process of her disappearance.

That said, there is a chance that the Duffer Brothers are eyeing a fakeout, and Karen's husband, Ted, will die instead. The death of either parent would certainly throw off Nancy and Mike, driving their anger toward Vecna even more.

9.) Robin Buckley (9/2, 18.2%)

Maya Hawke's Robin Buckley left Season 4 on a rather uplifting note, all things considered, aiding in the relief effort for those affected by the monster's attacks and ultimately bonding with her Hawkins school crush, Vickie.

Interestingly, Hawke previously told Rolling Stone that she would "love to die and get [her] hero's moment" in Season 5. For now, it's tough to imagine that happening, and Robin may get one of the happier endings, especially as the actress probably wouldn't be saying such things if death were on the cards.

8.) Dustin Henderson (4/1, 20%)

Going into Stranger Things 5, Dustin Henderson is expected to be processing Eddie Munson's tragic death and the grief that comes with losing a friend. Luckily for him, however, a grief-centric character arc seems unlikely to end in death.

Unfortunately, with big brother-figure Steve Harrington high on the list of possible fatalities, the story of grief may not be over yet for young Dustin.

7.) Mike Wheeler (7/2, 22.2%)

In Stranger Things 4, Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler was reminded by Will Byers that he is the heart of the Party before he confessed his love to Eleven. While some are hopeful that the young lovers will ride off into the sunset, it, unfortunately, seems likely that at least one of them will die in Season 5.

Most seem convinced that Mike won't suffer that fate, possibly raising the chances of Eleven's death, but there is a chance he takes the metaphorical bullet for her at some point, helping end her torment and giving her a normal life.

6.) Will Byers (10/3, 23.1%)

There's no denying Will has had a rough time in Stranger Things, between being taken to the Upside Down, being possessed by the Mind Flayer, and continuing to sense Vecna in Season 4. As that connection may put him in Vecna's firing line, it stands to reason he has a higher chance than others of dying.

However, Will could also be the perfect vehicle to confirm that the Upside Down has been destroyed, as his mind finally goes quiet, giving him some peace. As much of Joyce's role in Stranger Things has involved protecting her son, killing him off at the last hurdle could also feel unfulfilling for her arc.

5.) Sam Owens (3/1, 25%)

U.S. Department of Energy official Dr. Samuel Owens last appeared in Stranger Things 4, pleading for Eleven's life as Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan ordered her death. After Eleven crashed a helicopter into the building, killing Brenner, it was left unclear what happened to Owens as Sullivan's men escaped.

Many have speculated he may have been captured by Sullivan, leaving him alive, for now at least. Owens is the only living person who knew Henry Creel before he was banished to the Upside Down to become Vecna, possibly setting him up as his next victim, but perhaps only after he reaches and helps the Hawkins crew.

4.) Murray Bauman (11/4, 26.7%)

After fighting off the Demodogs in a mission to rescue Hopper from a Russian prison, investigative figure Murray Bauman is presumably back in Hawkins.

For the most part, Stranger Things has avoided killing off its major players and has typically stuck to side characters with whom fans have developed a connection. Sadly, Bauman is a prime candidate to reach such a demise in Season 5, perhaps taking a sacrificial role to save Hopper or Joyce.

3.) Steve Harrington (5/2, 28.6%)

Unfortunately, Joe Keery's fan-favorite character, Steve Harrington, has been one of the most theorized to die next season. Having begun his journey at Hawkins High School before becoming a surrogate big brother to The Party, a sacrificial moment to save Dustin or another could be fitting for that redemption arc.

Last season, while reconnecting with Nancy, Steve confessed his fantasy of having a "really big family," which he has arguably found in Stranger Things. However, unfortunately, such hopes can often be construed as a red flag for impending demise, and, as Steve's death would arguably hit fans and the characters the hardest, given his popularity, he is undoubtedly among the most likely to die.

2.) Eleven (2/1, 33.1%)

Milly Bobby Brown's Eleven is one of Stranger Things Season 5's most curious fates, as it's easy to see her making a heroic sacrifice to defeat Vecna and destroy the Upside Down, due to her being the group's only powered member.

If, as many proclaim to be unlikely, Eleven were to get some joyous closure, perhaps there could be some implication that she and Mike would go on to live happily ever after. The actress once told Glamour she wants to see "Eleven in a wedding dress," but that seems doubtful, par for a surprise time-skip.

As many anticipate, Stranger Things' final ending will involve erradicating all the supernatural craziness from Hawkins, then Eleven may be stripped of her powers if she survives, finally allowing her to live a normal life.

1.) Vecna (7/4, 36.4%)

Henry Creel, aka Vecna, emerged in Stranger Things' last season as the Netflix series' big bad, who will terrorize Hawkins again in Season 5. The last time fans saw Vecna, he was left gravely injured, but he had successfully completed his plan to open the four gates and bleed the Upside Down into the real world.

For all the terror that Vecna has caused, and how dangerous his plan to reshape the world would be, it seems all but certain he will die in Season 5. That defeat could come by another shotgun/molotov combo from Nancy, a supernatural face-off with Eleven, or the Upside Down being eradicated, with him in it.

BONUS.) Nancy Wheeler

For unclear reasons, Natalie Dyer's Nancy Wheeler was omitted from the oddsmaker's ranking, despite having a reasonable chance of death. Nancy will wield her familiar shotgun into battle with Vecna again in Season 5, and as she has supposedly "spent every minute" hunting him between seasons, it's tough to imagine that paying off a second time around.

Notably, Episode 2 has been rumored to be called "The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler," and Nancy could conceivably be killed off while rescuing her sister.