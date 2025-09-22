Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals Nancy's Unsurprising Weapon for the Final Battle

New Stranger Things 5 merch revealed Nancy Wheeler's final weapon against Vecna, and her choice will come as no surprise to fans of the Netflix mainstay. Stranger Things Season 5 is right around the corner and will bring back 12 veteran cast members to wrap up the Hawkins saga, including Natalie Dyer's Nancy Wheeler. After 2022's Season 4 cliffhanger, Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna remains at the heart of the conflict for Stranger Things 5's final battle, and Nancy has seemingly built an obsession with taking him down once and for all.

Season 5 will debut in three volumes, releasing on November 26, December 25, and December 31, bringing a nine-year tale to a close. Plot details for Season 5 are being kept closely under wraps, but enthusiastic fans managed to uncover some secrets from the production, which took place across 2024. One set photo captured Nancy in a nurse's outfit, hinting she may be working at Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Season 5 after an expected time jump.

As Netflix prepares to end Stranger Things later this year, new looks at the Funko Pop! figures that will accompany Season 5 have surfaced online. One of these figures notably spotlights Natalie Dyer's Nancy Wheeler with a gun, which may even be her self-modified sawed-off shotgun from the Season 4 climax.

Further images revealed a better look at Nancy's new Funko Pop! unboxed, along with a new figure for Joe Keery's Steve Harrington and a Pop! Town featuring Maya Hawke's Robin Buckley with "The Squawk" radio station building.

Of course, Nancy won't be Stranger Things' only female icon getting the Funko Pop! treatment for Season 5, as Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven will also take the spotlight in a new collectible based on the upcoming episodes.

Nancy's weapon of choice should come as no surprise to Stranger Things fans, as she has shown an aptitude for marksmanship going back to Season 1.

This began as Jonathan Byers took her to practice shooting with her dad's revolver as the Demogorgon threat loomed. Despite no hints of any past shooting experience or training, Nancy proved to be a natural marksman and has continued to go into battle armed throughout the Netflix show.

Netflix

Having wielded guns through various Stranger Things encounters, including at Starcourt Mall in Season 3, Nancy's last showcase of female badassery came in the Season 4 finale at the Creel House showdown.

Ahead of the climactic Vecna face-off, Nancy sawed the barrel off a shotgun herself, which ultimately proved fruitful as she managed to land three powerful shots against him before dousing him with Molotov cocktails.

Netflix

While Vecna was gravely injured, he did manage to escape Creel House alive and heal himself ahead of Season 5, in which Jamie Campbell Bower's vengeful villain will be Stranger Things' final big bad later this year.

Joining Natalie Dyer's Nancy in Season 5 will be Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, David Harbour's Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers, and many more.

Could Nancy Kill Vecna in Stranger Things 5 (Or Be Killed?)

It's safe to say Nancy Wheeler appears ready to fight Vecna in Stranger Things Season 5 with her familiar weapon of choice. This comes as no surprise after Netflix hinted that Nancy has "spent every waking minute on the hunt for Vecna" since Season 4, aiming to end his control over Hawkins.

This obsession could even lead Nancy to be the one to finish Vecna, finally ending the supernatural events that have plagued Hawkins for years. That said, many are convinced Milly Bobby Brown's superpowered Eleven will deliver the final kill.

One could also speculate that Nancy's dedication to hunting down Vecna may ultimately be her downfall. Having been a main character in Stranger Things since day one, her death in the final go-round would be crushing for fans and longtime "will they, won't they" love interest, Jonathan Byers.