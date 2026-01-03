Marvel Legend Jumps Ship to DC Amid James Gunn's Reboot

A Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) mainstay is reportedly jumping ship to the DC Universe amid clamor for the actress' return in Avengers: Doomsday. James Gunn's DC Universe launched with the arrival of Creature Commandos on the small screen and Superman in theaters. As the DCU continues to expand, its Elseworlds universe is spearheaded by Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will continue with the arrival of its highly anticipated sequel, which is filled with mystery and intrigue. The Batman - Part 2 is already making headlines ahead of its October 2027 release due to the casting of a notable Marvel star.

Variety reported that Scarlett Johansson is in final negotiations for a role in The Batman Part 2, making her the 12th MCU actress to join a movie headlined by the Dark Knight. The Marvel actress' role in the Robert Pattinson-led sequel is still being kept under wraps, but reports suggest that she would play a villain.

Universal Pictures

Scarlett Johansson's casting in The Batman Part 2 is significant because it marks her first foray into the DC landscape after becoming a cornerstone of the MCU for nearly a decade. Her pivot to DC would be crucial in boosting the momentum of Matt Reeves' sequel since an actress of Johansson's caliber adds prestige to the film.

While the sequel is an Elseworlds project, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is still involved in some form, with him noting that he is "supporting The Batman 2 crew to make sure it goes smoothly." This would hint that Gunn and Johansson would cross paths at some point, meaning there's even a chance that the pair would properly work together within the confines of the DCU in the future.

Every Other Marvel Star Who Jumped Ship to the DCU

Jeffrey Wright (The Batman 2)

DC

Jeffrey Wright lent his voice to the Uatu the Watcher in Marvel Studios' What If...? series, with his character overseeing the Multiverse and interfering when necessary.

While What If...? already ended with Season 3, Wright's time with the superhero universe didn't stop there since he also jumped ship to Matt Reeves' The Batman by portraying its universe's Detective Jim Gordon, one of the Dark Knight's most loyal allies in Gotham.

Nathan Fillion (Lanterns)

DC

Nathan Fillion made his DCU debut in 2025's Superman as Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), a founding member of the universe's Justice Gang. Fillion's memorable performance as Guy brought levity to the movie, punctuated by his excellent comedic timing.

Before wielding the Green Lantern ring, Fillion initially joined the MCU by playing several characters, two of which were directed by James Gunn. Fillion voiced the monstrous Kyln inmate in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and appeared as Master Karja in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actor is also part of the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine after bringing Headpool to life.

Sean Gunn (Creature Commandos Season 2 & Peacemaker Season 2)

DC

Sean Gunn portrayed Kraglin in the MCU, a Ravager-turned-Guardian of the Galaxy who helped the team in its last two movies. Gunn also transitioned to the DCU with his brother, James, with him bringing to life three characters in the newly minted DCU.

Gunn played Weasel and G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos while also taking on the role of Maxwell Lord, the benefactor of the Justice Gang, in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. With three characters under his belt, Sean Gunn is a major fixture in the DCU in the years to come.

Frank Grillo (Man of Tomorrow)

DC

Frank Grillo made his presence felt in the MCU as the villainous Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier before ultimately transforming into Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War. While the character died in Civil War, Grillo made one last appearance in a special cameo during the Time Heist sequence of Avengers: Endgame.

Following his MCU exit, Grillo became a core character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU as Rick Flag Sr, and his ending in Peacemaker Season 2 makes him an essential figure in the franchise's upcoming Salvation storyline.