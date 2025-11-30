James Gunn Unveils His Involvement In Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn finally revealed what his involvement in The Batman 2 actually entails. When Gunn's DCU was announced, there were plenty of fears about what that may mean for Matt Reeves' The Batman trilogy and its planned spin-offs. Fortunately, it seems there was nothing to worry about, as the acclaimed Epic Crime Saga is pushing forward under the Elseworlds banner, meaning it exists outside the new DCU, while still being a DC Studios production. Next up for that franchise is The Batman 2, which Reeves finally finished the script for over the summer and is gearing up to shoot in the U.K. in early 2026.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked on Threads about his average working day and revealed one of his responsibilities as "supporting The Batman 2 crew to make sure it goes smoothly." This comes as Gunn juggles overseeing his own DCU projects with preparing to shoot Man of Tomorrow himself in 2026.

The fun of the job is there is no average day! The majority of days currently are spent prepping Man of Tomorrow - storyboarding & department meetings & scouting & casting, interspersed with going over cuts of Supergirl & Lanterns, discussing marketing on all the projects, reading & making notes on new scripts, supporting the Batman 2 crew to make sure it goes smoothly, waiting for 1st cut of Clayface (can't wait!), okaying designs for all kinds of stuff, & I'm sure many things I'm forgetting.

As part of the same Threads post, Gunn spoke out more about his day-to-day life as co-CEO of DC Studios. That life includes "going over cuts" of upcoming projects, "discussing marketing," and "making notes on new scripts."

While The Batman 2 may not fall under his DCU, those same duties ought to carry over toward the 2027 Elseworlds blockbuster as development progresses. In the past, Gunn called "bulls***" to some saying that the Crime Saga wasn't under his purview, declaring, "All new DC films are under DC Studios" (via Threads).

It's unclear whether Gunn has given notes on The Batman 2's finished script, but he previously declared it "great" after Reeves completed a draft over the summer. The DCU boss offered some comments on The Batman spin-off The Penguin, but was clear there "weren't many" as the team was already "creating something incredible" that didn't require much tinkering (via Everything DCU).

It wouldn't be surprising if Gunn also had little to criticize regarding The Batman 2's script, which has been described as "contemporary genre brilliance." Moviegoers will be waiting until October 1, 2027, to form their own opinions on the much-anticipated sequel, which stars Robert Pattinson once again.

Why Fans Shouldn't Worry About James Gunn's Role in The Batman 2

DC Studios

As Matt Reeves will be shooting The Batman 2 early next year, around the same time James Gunn is busy filming Man of Tomorrow, fans shouldn't expect the DC Studios co-CEO to be have much oversight in production. Both DC sequels will arrive in 2027 as part of one of the greatest years ever for superhero movies.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Gunn confirmed he was on the Supergirl set "very little," despite being "really involved at the script stage." Beyond that, he was clear director Craig Gillespie had been left "just doing his thing."

Similarly, when it comes to The Batman 2, the DCU boss will be focussed on his Superman sequel for most of next year, leaving Reeves to work freely. Still, he should end up giving notes on the scripts, keeping up with footage and early cuts once production begins, and chiming in on its likely massive marketing campaign.

Some have expressed concerns that Gunn's familiar superhero comedy schtick, which has been felt in most of his DC productions so far, will carry forth across the brand, especially into Reeves' much darker, more grounded Gotham.

But fans can rest easy, as Gunn has been clear in that each DC Studios project will be allowed its own tone, style, and feel. And, for those still worried about the Crime Saga, one only has to turn to The Penguin, which truly came to fruition after Gunn took over DC, as proof that The Batman 2 remains in safe hands.