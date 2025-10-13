Upcoming DC Movie Script Is Being Called ‘Brilliant’

According to one of DC's biggest stars, one upcoming movie script from the blue brand is 'brilliant.' Warner Bros. and DC Studios have numerous big-name titles in the works; only a handful are officially on the road to production. One of these is The Batman 2 from director Matt Reeves. After months of waiting, The Batman sequel script was finally completed earlier this summer, setting the stage for the acclaimed Elseworlds franchise's return.

The Batman 2 star Colin Farrell is hyping up the Robert Pattinson sequel, calling the script 'brilliant.' Speaking with Variety about his upcoming return as Oz Cobb/The Penguin, Farrell raved about The Batman 2 script. "I read the script, and it’s just brilliant... It's a work of contemporary genre brilliance," the Penguin actor remarked:

"I read the script, and it’s just brilliant. My perspective is that it’s a work of contemporary genre brilliance. It really is. Matt toils so hard, and he puts himself under such pressure. And he realizes what this character and this world mean to so many people, and he knows it’s been around for decades; he’s the man for the job. He really is. He’s a brilliant filmmaker. The thing about Matt, as well, is that, as commercially minded as he is, he’s also so intellectually rigorous"

He continued, remarking that "this film, like the first one, works on multiple levels," mixing "pure entertainment" and "an investigation into the psychology of the characters of Bruce Wayne and Batman:"

"This film, like the first one, works on multiple levels, both as pure entertainment and as an investigation into the psychology of the characters of Bruce Wayne and Batman. It’s really, really moving. I found myself very emotionally moved while I was reading it."

This will be exciting for fans to hear, as it has been a long time to get to this point. The Batman 2 was notably stuck on the development treadmill for years after the release of the first movie, with long spells of inactivity during which no meaningful information was revealed.

However, a script was finally turned in by director Matt Reeves and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin in June. Since then, fans have learned that filming on the new movie is expected to begin sometime in early 2026, with a release date in October 2027.

The Batman 2 (properly titled The Batman - Part II) will once again star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The film franchise serves as a psychological examination of the Caped Crusader as he confronts some of Gotham City's most formidable criminals.

Will The Batman 2 Be Worth the Wait?

Warner Bros.

The Batman 2 hype continues to grow under the DC Studios banner.

Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise is two-for-two with the critically acclaimed The Batman and The Penguin having come and gone, setting up The Batman 2 as the thing to make it a potential trifecta of banger DC projects.

Ferrell is far from the first person to rain praise upon Reeves' pitch for the Dark Knight sequel.

Star Andy Serkis has said that he is "excited" about what he has seen/heard about the upcoming film, and DC Studios head James Gunn has always shared his enthusiasm for the project, telling fans it will be worth the wait.

Plot details for the sequel have been scarce, as we still do not know where the new movie will go and who Pattinson's Batman will be facing off against, but, according to everything that has been said about the project, it will be something special.

The Batman 2 is said to be a much more Bruce Wayne-focused movie, diving into the man under the mask rather than his caped counterpart. Perhaps this mental exploration of one of comics' most complex characters could bring about the leveling up that has all these people raving about the movie.