The Batman 2 Has Been Delayed for a Good Reason (Official)

DC Studios' lead executive explained the reasoning behind multiple delays to the release date for Robert Pattinson's The Batman - Part 2. Coming as one of a few projects not set in the main DCU timeline, The Batman 2 comes with plenty of hype after its predecessor became one of 2022's biggest hit comic book movies. However, multiple delays to its release date have fans concerned about if it can live up to what the original movie set up three years ago.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn addressed the reasoning behind the delay to The Batman - Part 2's theatrical release. When Gunn first announced his new slate of DC movies, he confirmed The Batman 2 would still be made as an Elseworlds film, allowing the story to continue under director Matt Reeves. However, updates on its development have not been encouraging since then, leaving many wondering what the final result will be.

Joining the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Gunn addressed the multiple changes to this movie's release date, noting that "Matt [Reeves]" wasn't ready with the script" and that he needed time to finish it "in the way he wants:

"It is, but I'll change the date if that has to happen. Generally, we've been running off of screenplay. 'Superman' got finished, people liked it, we made 'Superman.' 'Supergirl' was written by this wonderful writer, Ana Noguiera, and then that was really good, and so we greenlit that. 'Clayface' came in to us by Matt Flannagan, he wrote a great script, and so we greenlit that. 'Batman 2' has had…Matt Reeves has moved the date a couple times of when it’s coming in, but we moved the date because Matt wasn’t ready with the script, and we need to give him time to finish the script in the way he wants."

Having been around "so many big movies" over the years (including Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy), the biggest problem he sees is screenplays not being finished before going into production. He has seen movies "go into production" before they "have the last act" set, leading to disaster during the production process:

"I've been around so many big movies by this time, and I just see that the problems are always that you have these screenplays that are…you know, they say 'Ok, well, we have the first act, that’s really good, let’s set a production date for six months from now.' And then they go into production and they don’t have the last act, and they’re writing it during production, and that’s just not how screenplays work! Everything in the first act, what they’re doing, is naturally related to what happens in the last act."

While The Batman - Part 2 was confirmed for development in April 2022 (a month after The Batman debuted), the sequel is still not ready to begin shooting as of summer 2025. Matt Reeves has faced numerous issues during development (including the 2023 writers' strike), and it took longer than expected for him to give Gunn the first script.

The Batman - Part 2 will be the second theatrical release in Matt Reeves' Batman saga after 2022's The Batman and 2024's The Penguin. Robert Pattinson is expected to return as Bruce Wayne, and other cast members include Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon. More than a handful of villains are rumored to be included, but nothing official has been confirmed. The Batman - Part 2 is currently set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Will The Batman 2 Be Delayed Again?

Warner Bros.

The last three years have not been kind to The Batman 2, with many believing it may end up getting canceled after so many discouraging production updates. Originally lined up to hit theaters in late 2026, the film was delayed to March 2027 and eventually to October 2027, leaving many anxious that the delays will not stop there.

As of writing, Gunn has at least read Reeves' first script for The Batman 2, noting that it was "great" as he continues working on his plans for the DCU. The two are now working hard to hammer out the specific details for the plot, which could go in various directions after The Batman and The Penguin.

Unfortunately, plenty of concerns are still in play during development for this highly anticipated sequel. James Gunn has debunked multiple rumors about this movie's villains, but there also seems to be doubt that Barry Keoghan's Joker from the original film's last moments will be back for more action in this movie either.

Looking forward, with months left until filming even begins, there will still be plenty of questions about how everything will play out for this oft-discussed sequel.