James Gunn Debunks Exciting Robert Pattinson Batman 2 Villain Rumor

DC Studios head James Gunn quashed a rumor that three popular Batman villains will be making an appearance in Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part 2.

Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran have been in their positions at DC Studios for over a year now, which has seen them launch the final projects in the existing DCU while taking charge of their new DC cinematic universe.

Matt Reeves' The Batman launched in the midst of all this change and, due to its success, it received an Elseworlds label in Gunn and Safran's slate of DC projects, allowing it to exist outside the continuity of their DCU.

Nevertheless, Gunn still has oversight of the upcoming The Batman sequel and, as he has done many times before, has taken to social media to dispel potentially false rumors about his projects.

James Gunn Challenges Rumor About The Batman 2 Villains

DC

Production on The Batman Part 2 is yet to begin but plenty of rumors are already circulating about its plot and potential villains.

One such rumor posted by The Playblend claims that Professor Pyg and Scarecrow will join Clayface, Hush, and Dick Grayson as notable characters in The Batman 2. The report is based on a scoop from Daniel RPK's Patreon that claims Professor Pyg, Clayface and Scarecrow will be villains in the upcoming sequel.

Upon spotting this post on Threads, James Gunn took a moment to debunk the scoop via his official account, commenting: "Nope. Totally made up."

Which Villains Will Be in The Batman Part 2?

At this point very little has been confirmed about the plot of Robert Pattinson's next superhero movie, however, the names of many villains from Batman's Rogues Gallery have been thrown around.

The inclusion of Clayface along with potentially Professor Pyg and Hush would be an exciting one, marking the first time these Batman villains have been adapted to the big screen. Scarecrow, meanwhile, was brought to life by Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight movies.

In March, Deadline first reported that Clayface would play a notable role in The Batman 2. It's unclear whether Gunn's challenge of this latest rumor also debunks Clayface's involvement or whether he was just referring to the other villains expected to appear in the new DC movie.

Other rumors have suggested that Pattinson's previous Batman foes, The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell) will be appearing in The Batman Part 2, which adds to a lengthy list of possible villains for the sequel. Many are of course also hoping to see more of Barry Keoghan's Joker, who was set up in a quick tease at the end of The Batman.

At this point, it's safe to say all rumors about The Batman 2's villains should be taken with a grain of salt unless confirmed officially by the studio or by Gunn himself.

The Batman Part 2 is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.