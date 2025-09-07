DC Studios’ 3rd Elseworlds Movie Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, DC Studios may have just revealed its third official Elseworlds movie. When DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the reins of the blue brand, this idea of an Elseworlds film was introduced. This allows for various creators to tell their stories outside of the interconnected DCU canon, while still getting to play in the DC comics sandbox.

This effort makes something like Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise run parallel to James Gunn's separate Batman plans, with both versions of the Caped Crusader taking place in entirely different realities.

The first of these blockbusters was announced under the Elseworlds banner in 2023, with The Batman—Part II and Todd Phillips' Joker 2 (aka Joker: Folie à Deux). Since then, no new Elseworlds movies have been revealed—that is, until now.

A third DC Elseworlds movie has reportedly been revealed, adding yet another alternate reality-based tale to James Gunn's ongoing DC efforts.

Every Confirmed and Reported DC Elseworlds Movies

The Batman Part 2

Warner Bros.

Matt Reeves' The Batman Part 2 was one of the first DC Elseworlds movies announced in 2023. This sequel to the acclaimed 2022 bat-winged blockbuster has long been in development, with a script finally locked and production seemingly set to start sometime early next year.

The upcoming DC sequel follows a young Batman/Bruce Wayne (played by Robert Pattinson) living in a dark, gritty Gotham City, separate from James Gunn's DCU. However, there has been speculation that Pattinson's Caped Crusader could be retroactively added to Gunn's new interconnected universe and made the DCU Batman in the process.

The Batman Part 2 swoops into theaters on October 1, 2027.

Joker 2

Warner Bros.

Despite already being in the works when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, Joker 2 (aka Joker: Folie à Deux) was a DC Elseworlds tale before release, being the first movie to hit theaters under the alternate continuity banner.

Joker 2 followed up on the success of Todd Phillips' Oscar-winning Joker, telling the story of Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck being admitted to the maximum security prison, Arkham State Hospital. There, he becomes enamored with a resident therapist, Harley "Lee" Quinzel (played by Lady Gaga).

The 2024 sequel was met with a dismal critical reaction and paltry box office numbers, likely marking the end of the Joker franchise.

Dynamic Duo

DC Comics

The newest reported addition to the DC Elseworlds slate is Dynamic Duo. According to a new report from The Wrap, the upcoming stop-motion animated movie will "take place in a separate timeline...outside of the current DC Universe canon."

For months, there has been confusion about whether the new film from New Orleans-based animation studio Swaybox Studios was canon to the DCU or not. It looks as though it will be another Elseworlds story, taking place on another Earth unrelated to Gunn's interwoven DC canon.

Dynamic Duo will follow a pair of Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, working together to defend Gotham City alongside Batman. It is said to hit theaters on June 30, 2028, and will feature a mix of CGI, stop-motion, puppetry, and animatronics.