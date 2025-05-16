The Batman Part 2 Script Update Finally Puts Fan Fears To Rest

After months of questions, new information about The Batman Part 2's script has put fans' fears to rest. Matt Reeves' second Robert Pattinson-led DC movie has had a rollercoaster of a development cycle, with the most recent reports suggesting that the movie may never see the light of day. Nothing official suggesting an outright cancellation has made it out from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The Batman Part 2 finally got an update on its long-awaited script from DC executive Peter Safran. This is welcome news, as the movie has been through the wringer since its first announcement, suffering from delays, scripting troubles, and questions about whether it will ever get made at all.

In a new report from The Wrap, it was revealed that, according to an insider with knowledge of the Batman sequel, a finished script is imminent, said to be ready by Memorial Day Weekend (May 23 - 25):

"Reeves 'has been sending pages for more than half a year' and the first full draft of the script is expected to be delivered by Memorial Day."

The Wrap also spoke directly to DC executive Peter Safran, with the franchise figurehead positing that Reeves "hasn’t yet turned in a script" but called what he has read "very encouraging:"

"James and I, we love Matt Reeves' vision for 'The Batman Part II.' And we're looking forward to this film as much as you are. He hasn't yet turned in a script. But what we've read so far is very encouraging."

The Batman Part 2 was first announced in April 2022, initially coming with an October 3, 2025 release date. However, the Robert Pattinson-led bat-based blockbuster was kicked down the road several times during development, being pushed once due to the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes and again for undisclosed reasons to its current date of October 1, 2027.

Why Is This Good News for The Batman Part 2

Warner Bros.

This news will be a breath of fresh air for fans who have been keeping up with The Batman Part 2's bumpy road to release.

Over the last year, sentiment around the upcoming DC sequel has soured as it seemingly stalled behind the scenes. This came to a head late last year, as the film was yet again pushed back a year, moving from 2026 to 2027, amid worries that the script had not yet been finished.

Nerves began to rise again as the movie's stars were caught disclosing where the movie seemed to be on the pre-production train, a mark that shocked some, given how long ago The Batman Part 2 was announced.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran tried to quell worries about the film, telling fans that The Batman sequel will come when Reeves has "written his best Batman script and is ready:"

"We're not in the weeds on the 'Batman' stuff. It's really James [Gunn] and Peter Safran who run DC. We have a bit of other collaboration with Matt Reeves, but Peter and James know he is a writer/directing auteur in his own right, and that it will come when he’s written his best 'Batman' script and is ready."

However, updates like that have done little to stop the DC faithful from pulling their hair out over the lack of concrete updates for Matt Reeves' Gotham-bound blockbuster.

This news, though, seems to suggest that the movie is back on track and that a script will be ready soon.

If Reeves can get a working script into Gunn and Safran by Memorial Day, then there is a real chance filming could start as soon as the end of the year or early next year, lining The Batman Part 2 up for that October 1, 2027, release date.