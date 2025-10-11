DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed the three most important characters in the DCU's Salvation story after Peacemaker Season 2's finale. While the final episode of the John Cena-led series was different from what many DC fans expected (no major cameos), the HBO Max series laid the groundwork for what's next in the DCU, involving a new planet called Salvation. After ARGUS scoured through the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC), Emilia Harcourt and Sasha Bordeaux finally found Salvation, a planet eerily similar to Earth, but with many secrets. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) used this as an opportunity to pitch to the U.S. government that this planet can be a metahuman prison, a place where no villains can escape.

Gunn already said that Peacemaker Season 2's ending and Salvation's inclusion are "incredibly important" to DCU's future, noting that it will carry over to Man of Tomorrow and beyond. As a metahuman prison, Salvation's introduction presents many storytelling opportunities for the DCU, and the DC Studios boss just revealed which three characters are the most involved.

Speaking with CBR, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that the DCU's Salvation story involves three important characters, namely Rick Flag Sr., Lex Luthor, and Superman:

"Man of Tomorrow was an idea I’ve had for a long time. Honestly, I think I know the next few (movies) I’m directing. … Because it’s a part of the plan of the DCU. There is one big story. I don’t want it… on the one hand, everything is going to be okay to watch by itself. But also, there’s a bigger story being told that involves, say, Salvation. And so that story – it involves Rick Flag. It involves Lex and Superman. There are those movies that I’m going to be directing. That’s the plan right now, at least. I may get so fucking tired that I can’t do it. Because I’m pretty tired. But we’ll see. But there’s a plan that I’m going to do, you know, a couple more, at least."

Directed and written by James Gunn, Peacemaker Season 2 continues the story of John Cena's titular protagonist as he grapples with the ramifications of his past actions of killing Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad. The series stars John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Freddie Stroma, Frank Grillo, and Danielle Brooks. Peacemaker's Season 2 finale premiered on HBO Max on October 9, 2025.

The 3 Most Important Characters for DCU's Salvation Story

Superman

DC Studios

At the center of the DCU's story is Superman, and his confirmed inclusion in Salvation's storyline isn't surprising. The Kryptonian hero is the definitive target of Lex Luthor's hatred and potentially Rick Flag Sr.'s new enemy as well, especially after the ending of Superman saw Flag being apprehensive about metahumans possibly taking over the world.

Given that trapping the Man of Steel in a pocket dimension didn't work in Superman, there is a strong chance that Salvation is part of Lex's hidden agenda to place the DCU hero in this unescapable prison. While Flag Sr. might not initially agree with Lex's possible plan for Superman, the fact that Peacemaker Season 2's ending hinted that Flag Sr. (driven by his desire to seek revenge against Christopher Smith) is being manipulated by Lex means that he could be on board with antagonizing Superman.

As for Superman, it's clear that he will oppose ARGUS and Lex's plan for Salvation, considering that he already freed a bunch of Lex's prisoners from his pocket dimension in the first DCU movie. This could be how Superman gets caught up in the Salvation story.

Considering that Man of Tomorrow is teasing a team-up between Lex and Superman, a dangerous threat could emerge on the Salvation planet, forcing the two rivals to form a temporary alliance to save Earth.

Lex Luthor

DC Studios

Following his arrest in Superman, Lex Luthor made his triumphant return to the small screen in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6, to form an alliance with Rick Flag Sr. This alliance is front and center in Peacemaker's Season 2 finale (even though Lex didn't physically show up), and it is expected to carry over into Man of Tomorrow at least.

In DC Comics' Salvation Run, Lex Luthor played a pivotal part in the storyline because he led his own faction against Joker's group for supremacy. Lex convinces his allies to find a way back home to Earth, while Joker wants the other villains to stay on the planet because he sees it as a safe haven. However, Salvation is later revealed to be a planet commandeered by the New Gods (specifically by DeSaad) as a training ground for Parademons.

However, it's a different story in the DCU since Lex and his team are clearly one of those behind Salvation's introduction. One way or another, it seems that Lex's plan of potentially trying to lure Superman into Salvation could backfire, which could lead to their eventual team-up against a greater and much dangerous threat.

Recognizing Lex Luthor's brilliance, he could leverage his alliance with Superman to transform himself into a hero, enhancing his future in the DCU and gaining an advantage over his rival.

Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios

The final piece in the Salvation puzzle is Rick Flag Sr. While he started out as a heroic figure in Creature Commandos, Flag Sr.'s grief over his son's death in The Suicide Squad and his quest for revenge against Christopher Smith fully turned him into an antagonist by the end of Peacemaker Season 2, making him one of the possible villains of Man of Tomorrow.

Many were confused as to why Rick Flag Sr. is acting sus in the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, especially after he dismisses the several deaths of his ARGUS agents after they explored the QUC. His demeanor and alliance with Lex pushed the others to the edge, which explains why the likes of Sasha Bordeaux and Langston Fleury decided to join the 11th Street Kids and form the DCU's new organization, Checkmate.

While he has an alliance with Lex, it's clear that Rick Flag Sr. has total disdain for metahumans in general. This is why he wanted to fast-track the plan for Salvation and trap Christoper Smith as a "volunteer" to test the planet's environment.

Flag Sr.'s continued animosity toward metahumans is set to be his driving force in green-lighting Salvation, but the unknown danger of that planet could be his downfall if it all fails.