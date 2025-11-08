'Superman 2' Confirmed to Include 3 Peacemaker Actors

DC Studios' Superman 2 (officially titled Man of Tomorrow) will bring a trio of Peacemaker stars back into action in the DCU. Peacemaker Season 2 is already confirmed to set up the DCU's Superman sequel in multiple ways, including the introduction of Salvation and the show's core cast forming into Checkmate. Considering the early connections being established in this new DCU, it's no surprise to see this trend continue into the franchise's third year of releases.

Man of Tomorrow will include three stars who played key supporting roles in 2025's Peacemaker Season 2. While Man of Tomorrow is still over 18 months away from its release on July 9, 2027, fans already have early ideas about plot points and characters who may be involved in the story. After 2026's Lanterns and Supergirl fill out the greater universe, the second Superman film will look back to Peacemaker for plenty of its core details. The Superman sequel will pit Clark Kent and Lex Luthor as unexpected allies against a threat bigger than anything either of them has seen.

3 Peacemaker Stars Involved With Superman 2

Lex Luthor

After serving as the main villain in Superman, Nicholas Hoult made a surprise return as Lex Luthor in Episode 6 of Peacemaker's second season. Meeting with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag in Belle Reve prison, Lex tries to bargain for a chance at redemption in exchange for helping Flag track down Peacemaker and his Quantum Unfolding Chamber.

Upon announcing Man of Tomorrow's development in September 2025, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed the film would feature Lex not only as a main character but also in a more heroic light. Teasing "a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together," Gunn made it clear that Lex will have just as big a role as Superman in Man of Tomorrow, setting the stage for him to evolve more fully in the DCU.

Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo will reprise his role as Rick Flag Sr. in Man of Tomorrow (confirmed by James Gunn on Phase Hero). Flag was the principal antagonist in Season 2 of Peacemaker, which ended with him throwing John Cena's Christopher Smith into an alternate dimension prison known as Salvation.

Flag will be one of Man of Tomorrow's most important characters, as he and Lex Luthor build on their partnership over their shared disdain for metahumans. While he may or may not prove to be the film's main villain, he will seemingly have to put aside his differences with Superman's metahuman status, as the film pits them and Lex together against a threat that could wipe out all of humanity.

Hawkgirl

First appearing in Superman before being retconned into the opening of Peacemaker Season 2, Hawkgirl star Isabela Merced teased her inclusion in Man of Tomorrow by sharing Gunn's announcement on Instagram with the caption, "See you there." Merced only played a small role in Peacemaker, as she sat in on Christopher Smith's interview to join the Justice Gang, which came after she received much more screen time in 2025's Superman.

In her DCU debut, Hawkgirl worked closely with Guy Gardner (Green Lantern) and Mister Terrific as the Justice Gang helped Superman take on Lex Luthor and the uprising in Boravia. While her role in Man of Tomorrow remains unknown, she will likely help Superman take down the movie's larger threat and keep Lex in check.