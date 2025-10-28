James Gunn's DC Reboot Just Unveiled Its 2nd-Ever Supervillain Team

James Gunn's new DC reboot now has a second villain team confirmed to make noise in future projects. While villain team-ups are no new plot device in superhero movies and TV, the big names in the genre continually look to bring fresh takes on the idea for fans to enjoy.

DC Studios confirmed a team-up between Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6. Hoult made a surprise cameo in this episode after his debut in Superman in July 2025, as Rick Flag visited Lex Luthor in Belle Reve prison to ask him for assistance. The ARGUS leader needed Luthor's help in finding a pocket dimension to which Peacemaker had escaped, going to Luthor for his expertise in interdimensional portal technology.

DC Studios

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed how vital this team-up is to the DCU's future when speaking with Phase Hero's Brandon Davis. Touching on their moment from Peacemaker's new season, Gunn explained, "You'll see like where they go is very dependent on [their scene in Peacemaker Season 2]... Yeah, you'll see."

This marks the second villain team in the new DCU, following Lex Luthor's assembly of his own group of antagonists in Superman. Along with supporting characters like Eve Teschmacher and Otis Burg, Lex joined forces with María Gabriela de Faría's Engineer and David Corenswet's Ultraman/Hammer of Boravia (revealed to be a Superman clone).

James Gunn is now three projects deep into his new DC Universe, after the releases of Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. The next project expected to be released is Lanterns, which will debut on HBO Max in 2026.

What To Expect From New DCU Villain Team-Up

DC Studios

Peacemaker was just the start of what should be a terrifying union between Lex Luthor and Rick Flag Sr., two characters with the potential to wreak havoc in the DCU. While this episode only laid the foundations for what could come of this partnership, fans will see much more of it when Man of Tomorrow comes to the big screen in July 2027.

Gunn already teased how Peacemaker sets up much of the story being told in Man of Tomorrow, one of the most important parts of which will be Luthor and Flag's team-up. While Flag's intentions are not necessarily villainous through and through, Lex Luthor's influence is sure to bring trouble to the forefront, as his vendetta against metahumans is expected to be one of his biggest motivators.

Considering how fluid the DCU's slate of upcoming projects is for the next few years, other villain team-ups are possible for movies and shows after 2027.