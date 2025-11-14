Peacemaker Star Announces Their 'Big Part' In Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios' Superman 2 (officially titled Man of Tomorrow) is building a massive cast, including one Peacemaker star who confirmed a major role in the story. While Man of Tomorrow will tweak a few elements seen in its predecessor, it will make significant strides in advancing the narrative for the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

Peacemaker Season 2 star Frank Grillo reconfirmed his role in DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting his work on Tulsa King, Grillo said that he is close to heading to the United Kingdom and Georgia for 10 weeks of production on the Superman sequel. He also explained that Rick Flag "is a big part of the sequel's story:"

"My character, Rick Flag Sr., is a big part of the sequel's story, so I’m excited about it."

This comes shortly after Grillo shared The Direct's report detailing the actors from Peacemaker who will join Man of Tomorrow's cast in an Instagram story. He captioned that post with the following message, joking about the information coming straight from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn:

"Well I hope James Gunn doesn’t get in trouble by…oh wait he's the boss."

This movie will be Grillo's fourth time appearing in the DC Universe after first bringing Rick Flag Sr. to life in the animated Creature Commandos series on HBO Max. He reprised the role in 2025's Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 and is on his way to bringing the character back in Man of Tomorrow and Creature Commandos Season 2.

Man of Tomorrow was confirmed for development in September 2025, only two months after Superman's debut. Starring David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and Frank Grillo, this movie will feature Superman and Lex Luthor teaming up to stop an even bigger threat: the iconic DC villain Brainiac. Man of Tomorrow will debut in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Frank Grillo's Expected Role in Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

The end of Peacemaker Season 2 set the DCU up to adapt the memorable Salvation storyline from DC Comics, as Peacemaker was exiled to an alternate dimension known as Salvation. One of the biggest parts of that story is the partnership between Lex Luthor and Rick Flag, which was already established in both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

Flag sees this partnership as a way to protect humanity from dangerous criminals and metahumans, although Lex is also manipulating him further towards his own vendetta against Superman. Whether Flag realizes he's being manipulated is still anybody's guess. Still, he is sure to make things even more difficult for David Corenswet's Clark Kent, who already has a lot on his plate dealing with Lex again.

The three of them will have to set aside their differences to fight Brainiac, who is classically depicted as a hyperintelligent cyborg from another world, obsessed with acquiring all knowledge in the known universe.