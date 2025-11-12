James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow Will Officially Change 5 Key Elements from 2025's Superman

After kicking off the new interconnected DC Universe with 2025's Superman, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is poised to quickly redefine the franchise with his highly anticipated sequel. Currently titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the 2027 blockbuster is already signaling a massive structural and tonal departure from the first film, suggesting Gunn is wasting no time in establishing a cosmic, high-stakes trajectory for the Son of Krypton.

Superman introduced David Corenswet’s Clark Kent as a relatively new hero, establishing the initial rivalry dynamic with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. However, the sequel takes a surprising turn that evolves this dynamic in a major way. Man of Tomorrow is not merely a conventional sequel designed to capitalize on its predecessor's success; it's intended to fundamentally change the established rules and dynamics of the DC Universe. The film officially alters at least five elements established in the first Superman film

Major Changes James Gunn Is Bringing to Superman Sequel

Shifted Focus from Solo Hero

DC Studios

Superman focused entirely on the Man of Steel, establishing himself in Metropolis. The sequel shatters this solo hero paradigm by demanding that Superman join forces with the man who hates him most: Lex Luthor.

James Gunn was explicit about this dynamic in a conversation with The Howard Stern Show, stating, "It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together, to a certain degree, against a much, much bigger threat." This alliance immediately shifts the film’s focus from a single protagonist’s journey to a desperate, two-sided conflict. The very premise of the sequel dictates that the looming threat is so immense that even the might of a Kryptonian is insufficient, necessitating the unparalleled intellect of Luthor.

This fundamental change promises a narrative tension built not just on action, but on the moral friction and distrust inherent in the world’s most powerful hero and its greatest criminal being forced to share the spotlight.

Deeper Lex Luthor Exploration

Warner Bros.

Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor will not only be returning, but will see his role elevated to a status James Gunn has described as being “as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

This statement confirms Luthor will transcend the role of a traditional villain and become a central, active co-lead. The deeper exploration will delve into the core of his destructive jealousy, which Gunn defined as: “Three years ago, before Superman came along, he was considered the greatest guy in the world... And then in one fell swoop, this guy comes in wearing a silly costume... and he's forgotten.”

For the hyper-egotistical Lex, the only thing more intolerable than Superman’s existence is a threat that proves him not to be the most intelligent being in the universe. Man of Tomorrow will explore the complicated dynamics of a man who will temporarily ally with his rival, not out of altruism, but because the universal stakes supersede his personal jealousy, testing the limits of his genius and humanity. The character will be forced into a position of reluctant heroism, making his arc arguably the most complex in the film.

A Bigger Villain

DC

The scope of the Man of Tomorrow narrative guarantees a villain of truly cosmic proportions. The casting descriptions for the antagonist, which specify the need for heavy prosthetics/makeup and an imposing stature, strongly point towards two of Superman’s most formidable foes: Brainiac or Mongul.

• Brainiac, The Coluan Collector: The script announcement was accompanied by an image featuring a diagram of a human brain, fueling speculation for this hyper-intelligent alien entity. Brainiac’s arrival would instantly bring themes of technology versus humanity, creating a powerful intellectual mirror to Lex Luthor and a physical challenge to Superman.

• Mongul, The Warworld Tyrant: A character who operates on a scale that threatens entire galaxies, Mongul is often portrayed as a Justice League-level villain. His arrival would require Superman to tap into a desperate kind of power, justifying the need for a tactical genius like Luthor to even stand a chance.

In either case, the decision to skip a traditional, mid-tier antagonist and jump straight to a “much, much bigger threat” is exciting and an upgrade on the villains in the first film.

The Debut of Lex’s Iconic Warsuit

DC Studios

The potential use of Lex’s Warsuit has now moved into the realm of official intent, becoming a visual anchor for the sequel. When James Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicholas Hoult announced the title and release date, they did so by sharing new, custom artwork from legendary DC artists (including Jim Lee) that featured Lex Luthor prominently clad in his classic green-and-purple battle armor.

This indicates an official design direction. Lex’s Warsuit, first introduced in Superman #282 (1974), transforms him from a vulnerable schemer into a physical combatant capable of matching Kryptonian strength. The suit is Lex's ultimate answer to Superman’s godlike power, utilizing advanced technology to grant him superhuman strength, flight, and weaponry.

Given that Man of Tomorrow requires Luthor to fight alongside Superman against a colossal alien threat, the Warsuit is the essential component that makes him relevant on a cosmic battlefield.

A Different Tonal Approach

Warner Bros.

The sum of all these changes results in a "slightly, tonally different" film, as described by James Gunn. The first Superman film established an optimistic, earnest tone, grounded in the struggle of a new hero finding his place. Man of Tomorrow, however, will largely abandon that feel in favor of a high-concept, desperate, sci-fi war story.

By labeling his planned films as a Superman Saga rather than traditional sequels, writer/director James Gunn grants himself the creative license to shift the atmosphere dramatically from chapter to chapter. This shift means Man of Tomorrow is expected to be a darker, more politically complex, and visually massive film, focusing heavily on tactical warfare and moral compromise rather than simple heroism.

Addressing this shift in tone, Gunn noted that "Superman is more comic booky in some ways than Man of Tomorrow, and it has to do with the dual characters of Lex and Superman at the center of Man of Tomorrow and other things."