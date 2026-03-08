Iron Man 2 Villain Actor Bluntly Responds to Avengers: Doomsday Return Talk

Iron Man 2 actor Sam Rockwell, who portrayed the antagonist Justin Hammer, commented on whether he would return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, and it has already been established that anyone and everyone could make an appearance in the upcoming film. Even past Marvel actors and characters (such as Chris Evans' Steve Rogers) are confirmed to appear, so fans understand that no one is truly off the table.

While appearing as a guest on Good Morning America, as shared via YouTube, Iron Man 2's Sam Rockwell was asked about potentially returning to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. As many actors have, Rockwell bluntly denied being contacted by anyone at Marvel Studios, but he did say he would be open to returning.

Specifically, Rockwell, who played Iron Man 2 villain Justin Hammer, said that his "phone isn't ringing," but he is "waiting for the call for Justin Hammer" and wants to "get it going:"

"I wish... You know, my phone isn't ringing, man. I don't know. I'm waiting for the call for Justin Hammer. Justin Hammer... Let's get it going, man. Uh, no, I don't know anything about it."

Rockwell was then asked if he would "welcome" a call from Marvel about returning, to which he replied, "Sure. Yeah, yeah."

There was speculation that Rockwell could reprise his role in the Armor Wars feature film, but that project is in limbo as Marvel Studios focuses on the two Avengers flicks.

However, Rockwell's name has also been mentioned by fans for Avengers: Doomsday, since Robert Downey Jr. is returning as Doctor Doom, and Rockwell's character, Justin Hammer, has a long history with Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. Nonetheless, there have been no real rumors that Rockwell will reprise his Iron Man 2 role.

Could Justin Hammer Fit Into Avengers: Doomsday?

Justin Hammer and Tony Stark were more than acquainted in the MCU, and since Doctor Doom will look like Tony and could possibly even be a Variant of him (or the other way around), it would be interesting to see an interaction between Hammer and Doom.

If Hammer were to be involved in some way, it would likely be in an extremely minor role, or even just a cameo, as there are already so many Marvel characters and storylines to be explored in Doomsday. It is also important to note that Rockwell, at one time, commented on a potential return in the Thunderbolts* film, but that obviously never came to pass.

Even if Rockwell does not return to the MCU in Doomsday, as mentioned, there have been some rumors and speculation that he could have a role in Armor Wars. Unfortunately, it is still unclear whether that movie will ever get off the ground, but anything is possible, and plenty of fans want to see Justin Hammer make a grand return.