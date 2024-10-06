New Stranger Things Season 5 Photo Reveals Nancy's New Job

Natalia Dyer's Nancy Wheeler could be taking on a new job at a familiar Hawkins location in Stranger Things Season 5.

Stranger Things is one of the biggest streaming series of all time, but fans haven't been treated to new episodes since Season 4 premiered in May 2022.

While an official date still hasn't been attached to Season 5, Netflix did confirm that it will be released sometime in 2025, and fans undoubtedly can't wait to catch up with some of their favorite characters and find out what they have been up to since the events of Season 4.

Nancy's New Job in Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 is currently in the midst of filming, and some set photos have made their way online.

One recent photo that was shared via X (formerly Twitter) by @SThingsSpoilers was of the set that represents Hawkins Memorial Hospital in the show.

In the photo, two people can be seen outside the set, one of whom is a woman who looks extremely similar to Natalia Dyer. The woman is dressed up in a nurse's outfit, indicating that Natalia's character, Nancy, could have an official job as a nurse at Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

While the person in the photo does resemble Dyer and the caption of the social media post claims that it is her, it actually appears to instead be her stunt/body double.

To further back up that it is her double, many fans believe that the man in the picture could be Steve Harrington actor Joe Keery's body double.

However, no matter if it is Dyer or her double, it still means that fans will likely see her taking on a new job as a hospital nurse when Season 5 is released.

What Will Happen at the Hospital in Season 5?

Seeing how Nancy will likely be working at Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Season 5, fans would have to assume that there will be a few scenes taking place there.

It is important to mention that more set photos have been revealed via social media from the hospital set, and other details have emerged teasing that something major could happen there in Season 5.

According to some of the other photos and rumors, military members (in-universe) will be present, as well as EMTs, hospital patients, and major characters.

Rumors also mentioned that there would be some blinking lights, so a sequence involving the Upside Down could take place at the hospital, which may result in the military being called in.

Whatever happens, fans can expect Season 5 to be an action-packed conclusion to Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix, and Season 5 is expected to be released sometime in 2025.