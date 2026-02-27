Avengers: Doomsday Will Officially Feature 7 of the MCU’s Wealthiest Characters

Avengers: Doomsday is rich with a long line of characters, wielding all manner of exciting capabilities. However, there's an interesting power a couple of them have that is worth highlighting: their wealth. Tony Stark demonstrated the importance of finances in the MCU when facing villainous threats. Riches helped Tony build his arc reactor, impressive Mark LXXXV suit, and groundbreaking AI technology, which will be explored in the upcoming VisionQuest.

Tony Stark met his unfortunate demise in the culmination of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame. Though the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist is no longer around, there are still a considerable number of wealthy characters present in the MCU who will feature prominently in Avengers: Doomsday. With the stakes higher than ever before, both heroes and villains will need their financial might if they are to emerge victorious.

Wealthy Characters Confirmed To Feature in Avengers: Doomsday

Doctor Doom

As the ruler of Latveria, Doctor Doom commands resources that few characters have access to. The villain will make his official debut in Avengers: Doomsday and promises to be a significant threat to the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and all the other superheroes involved in this massive crossover. Doom's might is yet to be seen on screen, but the comics give a fair idea of how wealthy he is. The arrogant, narcissistic monarch is a genius who rivals Reed Richards in intellect. Doom's wealth is made evident in his vast innovations. He invented his iconic high-strength titanium armor, which rivals that of Tony Stark's suit.

The armor is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that requires a lot of financial muscle to bring to life. He also uses Doombots, a pinnacle of android technologies in all of comics. Doombots are so sophisticated that they fool even some of the smartest heroes into believing they’re facing the real Doom. He even built a machine capable of stealing the power of beings like the Silver Surfer and the Beyonder. It'll be interesting to see how Doom's wealth translates into live-action. If Marvel Studios is to accurately depict the sheer volume of wealth Doom possesses in comics, it would easily surpass that of Iron Man.

Shuri

Shuri is Wakandan royalty, and as such, all of Wakanda's technology and wealth are at her disposal. Shuri arrives in Doomsday, assuming the mantle of Black Panther. She ranks among the elite minds of the MCU and is responsible for a considerable number of Wakandan innovations. Leading the Wakandan Design Group, the scientific division of Wakanda, Shuri put Wakanda's valuable vibranium to good use. She developed numerous innovations and even successfully deprogrammed Bucky Barnes, whose mind had been fractured by HYDRA.

Shuri is already putting her riches to good use in Doomsday. In the fourth teaser for the film, she sports a brand-new suit rich with Wakandan tech. The suit also features Talokan technology, making Shuri even more powerful than before. After the truce she brokered with Namor in Wakanda: Forever, it's likely the two nations are sharing resources now.

M’Baku

M'Baku was introduced in the MCU as the fearless leader of the Jabari tribe in 2018's Black Panther. Years later, the ambitious warrior ascended to the throne of Wakanda, becoming its ruler during the events of Wakanda Forever. This position automatically grants M'Baku immense wealth and influence, giving him full command over Wakanda's vast resources.

Before becoming king, M'Baku was a force to be reckoned with, playing an immense role in the defeat of Thanos. In Doomsday, the Jabari juggernaut will be even more powerful and dangerous. He'll command a larger army and potentially use better weapons and technology.

Thor

Thor comes from a plane within the nine realms popularly known as Asgard. Saying Asgard is wealthy is an understatement. Asgard's vaults hold gold, artifacts, and magical items that predate human civilization. The buildings themselves (at least on the original Asgard) are partially constructed from gold. It's no wonder Thor was such a pompous brat when he was introduced in the first Thor film.

The God of Thunder has since become more modest and doesn’t care much for riches. In Doomsday, he's more concerned about returning to his adopted daughter, Love. In the film's second teaser, Thor is seen on bended knees, praying to his father Odin for the strength to win one more battle. Seeing how desperate he is, Thor will likely use all the Asgardian resources to put a stop to Doctor Doom's menace, making him more formidable than previous depictions of his character.

Namor

Tenoch Huerta’s Namor is another Monarch who commands an impressive volume of resources. As the leader of the Talokanil people, Namor is among the wealthiest characters in the MCU. Talokan, a kingdom found under the Atlantic Ocean, came into being after a meteor from space crashed into the ocean. The meteor contained vibranium, which affected underwater plant life, enriching them with medicinal properties. This led to the creation of the Talokanil people.

They were a Mayan tribe dying from illness they contracted from foreigners. Ingesting the plant saved the civilization and gave them their unique blue skin and features. The Talokanil have since resided in the Atlantic Ocean, which houses large reserves of vibranium. As a leader of such a wealthy nation, Namor will play an integral role in the fifth Avengers crossover. However, Doomsday's fourth teaser indicates Namor lost his home.

Reed Richards

Reed Richards is the wealthiest character in the MCU's Earth-828, the inventor who's known as the most brilliant man in Marvel Comics. He made his MCU debut in Fantastic Four: First Steps in a retro-futuristic universe that he played a major role in advancing. The film features several advanced technologies built by Reed Richards, including the FantastiCar, an advanced assistant robot, HERBIE, and the Teleportation Bridge.

The home of the Fantastic Four, the Baxter Building, screams luxury. The advanced futuristic piece of architecture boasts a state-of-the-art interior and advanced technology. The building will be especially important in Doomsday; Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that it would serve as a meeting place for the heroes who join forces with the Fantastic Four to stop Doom.

Charles Xavier

Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men and headmaster of the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters, comes from a wealthy family. Even his name sounds rich. As the leader of the team, Xavier historically funded most of the X-Men's operations. In Marvel lore, he's regarded as an affluent figure and a billionaire.

Xavier will be integral in the multiversal war set to take place. He's already started the war on the back foot, with his prestigious school seen in shambles in the third Doomsday trailer after Sentinels attacked the mutant team. Xavier will need to assemble all the resources he has left if he and his fellow mutants are to stand a chance against the monarch of Latveria.