Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's New Logo Revealed - And It Looks Perfect

Marvel Studios officially revealed the logo for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and while it is a new symbol, it fits the upcoming installment perfectly. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is getting ready for its March 24 release date by ramping up its marketing campaign. So far, fans have been treated to official images from the upcoming season, a full trailer, and more.

Recently, Marvel Television unveiled the first-ever Jessica Jones poster in the MCU. For reference, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will be featured in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, returning from the Netflix Defenders saga. On the Jessica Jones poster, a brand-new Daredevil logo was included. However, other posters were also released for the upcoming season with different characters on them, but the new symbol remained a constant feature in most of the images.

Marvel Television

Specifically, the new symbol has two different versions. The first is Daredevil's iconic "DD," which can be seen on his hero suit in the comics. The Ds are both capitalized and overlap one another, standing for Daredevil. In some posters, just the letters are present.

Marvel Television

In another poster (particularly the one showcasing Jessica Jones), the "DD" can be seen again. However, this time, it is inside a red circle. Notably, the Ds still overlap and are capitalized, though.

It seems as though Marvel Television is using Daredevil's trademark "DD" logo as the official symbol of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and for good reason.

As seen in the official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and in other promotional images, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will be sporting a brand-new Daredevil suit in the upcoming season. Instead of the suit being red, as it was in Season 1, the Season 2 suit will be mostly black with some red highlights.

However, most notably, the suit will have the "DD" logo on Daredevil's chest, with the logo being in red, just like on the posters. It seems as though the posters are using the "DD" logo to tie everything together and possibly signify the character's emotional change in the upcoming installment.

Marvel Television

When compared side-by-side, the font on Daredevil's Season 2 suit looks a bit different than the font used on the posters, but it is still the same symbol. It is important to note, though, that the logo on the suit does not feature a red circle around the Ds.

As far as the comics go, Daredevil has used multiple logos throughout the years. As time has gone on, the logo on his chest has gone through minor changes.

Marvel Television/Marvel Comics

For example, in the earlier days, Daredevil's suit simply sported a lone "D" on the chest area. It was still in red, but it was quite different from more modern versions of the symbol.

Marvel Television/Marvel Comics

Other versions of Daredevil have used almost the exact same symbol, but with slightly different colors. For instance, one suit from the comics was red and featured a red "DD" symbol, but the outlining of the letters was black, which allowed the logo to be visible.

Marvel Television/20th Century Studios

The "DD" symbol has also been used all throughout Daredevil's on-screen history. In 2003's Daredevil film, which starred Ben Affleck as the titular character, Daredevil's suit included the same logo. However, it was on the left side of his chest instead of in the center. The symbol was also a bit smaller than in other iterations.

Marvel Television/Marvel Entertainment Group

Similarly, in Spider-Man: The Animated Series (which ran from 1994-1998), a show in which Daredevil appeared, the character had a red suit with a red "DD" logo in the center of the chest area. It looked a bit simpler in terms of font, but it was still quite visible and a clear version of the iconic logo.

Marvel Television/NetEase Games

More recently, in the Marvel Rivals video game, Daredevil's red suit included a red "DD" logo. That symbol appeared raised on the suit instead of painted on, allowing it to be seen a bit more clearly.

Daredevil's New Logo Holds Great Symbolism

Obviously, the "DD" symbol appearing on Daredevil's new suit in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a style change from Season 1. However, Marvel Studios apparently thinks it is rather important since a lot of the new promotional posters include the same logo.

It has been hinted at through trailers and recent interviews that fans will be seeing a different side of Daredevil in Born Again Season 2. After the events of Season 1, the character has become an angrier and more brutal version of himself, hence the new suit that is almost entirely black.

The new suit is meant to symbolize that a darker side of Matt Murdock will reveal itself in Season 2. However, with the "DD" on his chest, he will still adhere to the personal guidelines and rules he has set for himself, and will still be a hero.

It is also important to note that, since the Daredevil symbol has been popping up so much lately, fans may be seeing a greater focus on Matt Murdock's superhero persona, as opposed to Matt himself. Matt is on the run, thanks to Wilson Fisk and his actions as mayor, so the public likely won't be seeing much of Matt Murdock, but they will get a full dose of Daredevil.