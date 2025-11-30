'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 Makes MCU History With New Logo

Marvel Studios has revealed the new logo for its highly anticipated 2026 Netflix reboot, marking the next chapter for Daredevil: Born Again. The design perfectly matches what fans have glimpsed in early footage, signaling a clear direction for this Season 2 after a tumultuous behind-the-scenes production on Season 1.

During the Marvel Television panel at New York Comic Con 2025, attendees were given an exclusive first look at the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the next chapter of Marvel Studios' Netflix reboot that kicked off earlier this year.

The trailer concluded with the reveal of a brand-new logo, as the "Daredevil" lettering shifted from red to black. This design perfectly mirrors Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) upcoming transformation, with the hero donning a sleek new black suit for Season 2.

The logo is also significant for marking the first MCU Disney+ series to receive a unique variant color for its second season. The other two MCU series that have received multiple seasons, What If...? and Loki, retained their logos throughout their respective runs.

Daredevil: Born Again, on the other hand, is getting its own rebrand for Season 2.

Marvel Studios

Beyond the visual update, the darker logo also hints at the tone of the season, which will see Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) tightening his grip on power and Matt reuniting with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), marking her long-awaited MCU return. It could also signal that Matt could be heading down his darkest path yet.

Compared to the original Netflix title art, Born Again has moved a bit away from its comic book origins and feels more in line with other MCU projects.

Netflix

The final Born Again title logo was well received, and it's great to see that the studio is simply evolving this appearance. The New York City motif also adds a lot to the series that so notably takes place in the Big Apple, specifically Hell's Kitchen.

Marvel Studios

When it was announced, Born Again originally had a totally different rebooted logo, keeping it sleek and simple and deviating greatly from the large red font of the Netflix iteration. It's safe to say no one was heartbroken to see Marvel Studios stray away from this look, as it didn't represent the character or the reboot in any significant way.

Marvel Studios

The direct comparison of the Season 1 and Season 2 logos shows the darkness takeover, similar to Daredevil's new blacked-out suit with the red "DD" lettering.

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to continue Matt's fight for justice against Kingpin when it debuts on Disney+ in March 2026. The new season will further integrate Daredevil and his allies into the wider MCU, following the Kingpin's rise to power as New York City's mayor.

While the trailer shown at NYCC has not been officially released, many fans have already caught glimpses of it thanks to Krysten Ritter, who shared a short clip on her Instagram Stories.

How Dark Will Born Again Season 2 Be?

As expected, Season 2 will retain its TV-MA rating, signaling that Marvel Studios has no intention of softening Matt Murdock's world as Wilson Fisk's reign over New York grows more oppressive. The new black-and-red logo seems to be a visual reflection of Daredevil's darker mindset and the moral compromises that may lie ahead.

Early reports and the leaked trailer point to Season 2 drawing inspiration from the Shadowland Marvel Comics arc, where Daredevil seizes control of Hell's Kitchen and enforces his own version of justice. While the supernatural elements of that storyline may be toned down, the core theme of Daredevil's battle with his own morality remains front and center.

With the city under martial law and heroes like Jessica Jones returning to the fight, Born Again Season 2 is shaping up to be one of the most intense chapters in Daredevil's MCU story since 2015.