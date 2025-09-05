Marvel Rivals Confirms Daredevil’s Release Date In Season 4

Marvel Rivals confirmed Daredevil's release date as a part of its upcoming Season 4. NetEase Games' hit free-to-play shooter is coming up on one year on the market, having expanded its playable roster of heroes and villains from 33 to a whopping 41. Two more characters are set to debut as a part of the game's upcoming fourth season, with Thor's oft-forgotten sister, Angela, and the masked New York City vigilante Daredevil.

Marvel's Man Without Fear has been one of the most requested characters in the game's first year, with teases of him dating back to Rivals' first season. Thankfully, the wait for Daredevil in Marvel Rivals is nearly over, as the hit online action game confirmed exactly when fans can expect to get their hands on the scarlet scrapper.

It was announced on the official Marvel Rivals X account that Daredevil will be released in the game on October 10, 2025.

While Matt Murdock's name does not expressly appear on the Season 4 roadmap released by the makers of the hit shooter, NetEase previously detailed plans to release two characters a season (one at its start and another halfway through)

Since October 10 marks the halfway mark of Season 4 (aka Season 4.5), and Angela is set to come at the start of this particular content season, Daredevil has to come at that midway point.

Marvel Rivals is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The free-to-play hero shooter from Chinese development team NetEase Games allows players to take control of some of their favorite characters from Marvel Comics (i.e., Thor, Captain America, and Spider-Man) to partake in competitive, Overwatch-style online skirmishes. Season 4 of the multiplayer hit kicks off on Friday, September 12, with a new hero in Angela, several never-before-seen cosmetics, and a purchasable battle pass to work through.

What To Expect From Daredevil in Marvel Rivals

Daredevil's Marvel Rivals kit has not yet been revealed, as the game puts the spotlight on the more imminent Angela to start Season 4; however, there have been several nuggets of information about the character headed into his eventual arrival.

Fans do know the beloved horned hero will sport a new set of samurai-inspired armor in the online game, proving to be another creative interpretation of a classic Marvel hero from the Marvel Rivals team.

One can assume Daredevil will be a Duelist (Rivals' take on the traditional DPS character role) in the vein of Iron Fist and Moon Knight. He will likely use his bully sticks as his primary weapon, performing a series of swings and strikes as his primary mode of dealing damage.

It is assumed he will also be fairly mobile on the battlefield, traipsing across Rivals' various comic book-tinged locales as he does across the rooftops of Hell's Kitchen in the Marvel universe.

It could be interesting to see how the team at NetEase Games incorporates other elements of the character into his Rivals loadout. Perhaps the character's iconic sonar ability will appear, giving him a sneak peek at incoming threats from behind walls in short bursts (think detective vision from Batman: Arkham but in a limited capacity).