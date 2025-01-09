Marvel Rivals' Season 1 Maps Add Daredevil, Dazzler & More Character Easter Eggs

Marvel Rivals Season 1 will introduce some new maps to the game and they are stuffed full of Marvel Easter eggs.

NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals has overtaken the gaming world as players suit up as their favorite heroes and villains and engage in multiplayer shooter rounds.

Similar to other PvP shooters, the game introduces new content via seasons. In Season 1, players must save New York City from the blood-sucking Dracula (read more about the new Marvel Rivals season here).

This has involved the introduction of new maps, including New York locales like Midtown and the Sanctum Sanctorum.

All the Easter Eggs In The New Marvel Rivals Maps

Daredevil

NetEase Games

Daredevil is not yet a playable character in Marvel Rivals, but he is confirmed to exist in the world of the game. In the Midtown map a billboard reading "Nelson & Murdock: Attorneys at Law. Fight the Crime, Fearlessly" can be seen.

Nelson & Murdock is the name of the business that Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) started with his partner Foggy Nelson.

Other characters from the Daredevil world, like the Punisher, are included in the Marvel Rivals roster so this Easter egg could be a hint that the character will come to the game eventually.

Dazzler

NetEase Games

Dazzler (a character long rumored to be Taylor Swift's MCU debut) is hinted at in the new Marvel Rivals maps.

In the Empire of Eternal Night Midtown Map, a sign advertising the singing superhero's world tour is visible. It reads "Dazzler: Light the World. World Tour."

In Marvel Comics, Dazzler (aka Alison Blaire) is a mutant with the ability to convert sound into light and energy beams, which she uses to enhance her musical performances.

Wong

NetEase Games

The Sanctum Sanctorum would be nothing without its protector, Wong. The new map in Marvel Rivals is described as a refuge for those in the game seeking escape from Dracula's forces.

Just like the location from the comics, the Marvel Rivals devs have packed the Sanctum Sanctorum full of secrets. A glimpse of Wong can be seen in one of the hallways of the Sanctum Sanctorum where a portrait of the sorcerer is proudly displayed on the wall.

Zelma Stanton

NetEase Games

Another portrait in Marvel Rivals' Sanctum Sanctorum map seemingly depicts the comic book character Zelma Stanton.

In the comics, Zelma came to Doctor Strange for treatment after being infected with Mind Maggots. After being cured, the Sorceror Supreme offered her a place in the Sanctum Sanctorum as his librarian

Bats, Doctor Strange's Ghost Dog

NetEase Games

The portraits in the Sanctum Sanctorum map are full of Easter eggs, including one depicting the Sorcerer Supreme himself.

The painting shows Doctor Strange holding an ethereal blue dog in his arms, which is likely a shout-out to the character's spectral dog from the comics. Named Bats, Strange's dog is a Basset Hound who was enchanted by the sorcerer to translate barks into English.

Bats was a loyal companion to Strange who at one point sacrificed himself to protect his owner from Loki. Bats was later resurrected as a specter and continues to serve as Strange's ghostly pet.

HERBIE

NetEase Games

Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Fantastic Four characters in Marvel Rivals and the family's robot friend HERBIE is also making his debut in Season 1.

The character is an ally of the Fantastic Four members and it will be shown briefly sparking up the victory screen of Marvel Rivals rounds.

Similar to other Marvel heroes, HERBIE's depiction in Marvel Rivals differs from his design in the upcoming MCU movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Van Dyne Design Studio

NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals' Midtown Map includes a shout-out to Janet Van Dyne's design studio with a shopfront labeled "Van Dyne's" visible on the map.

In the comics, the studio is located in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Van Dyne's is owned by Janet Van Dyne, a fashion designer who helped design the uniforms of the Avengers and also married Hank Pym (the original Ant-Man).

Marvel Rivals Season 1 will be released on January 10.