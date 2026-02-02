Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Logo for 2026's Historic Netflix Reboot

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's debut trailer is here, along with a new, updated logo for the historic 2026 Netflix crossover. Marvel Studios' skull-cracking streaming series is getting set to drop its second batch of episodes on Disney+, bringing fans back into the hard-nosed world of Charlie Cox's scarlet scrapper. This season will be bigger than ever, as Cox's Daredevil teams up with other Netflix-era Marvel heroes for the first time under the Marvel Studios banner.

To celebrate the occasion, the MCU unveiled a brand-new logo for the upcoming series, giving Born Again a look unlike anything the series has had before. The first Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer included a red and black title treatment for the R-rated series.

Marvel Television

This does away with the typical red with the silhouette of the New York City skyline outlined along the bottom look that fans have become accustomed to over the last handful of years.

Marvel Television

The logo came as a special surprise at the end of the trailer, with the usual Born Again treatment, losing all its color to make way for the new blacked-out look.

Marvel Television

This all-black title treatment seems to be a reference to the season's overall darker tone, as well as the new black Daredevil suit Cox's costumed hero will wear during the new season.

Marvel Television

Outside of the color change, the logo is not all that different from the traditional Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 look. However, the Disney+ revival is significantly unique from that of the Netflix-era Daredevil series. That show's title much more closely resembles the swooping look of the character's comic logo rather than the flatter look of the new streaming show.

Marvel Television

It makes sense that Marvel debuts a historic Daredevil logo for a historic Daredevil season. The upcoming super-powered romp marks the first time Netflix-era Defenders heroes have teamed up in a Marvel Studios project, as Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock enlists the talents of returning supe Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter).

Born Again Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on March 24. The new season of the acclaimed Marvel Television series will see the titular hero forced to assemble an army to take on the villainous Mayor Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Daredevil: Born Again's Historic Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to write its name in the MCU record books in more ways than one. Yes, the series' ground-breaking streak will be more than just a new logo and some hero crossovers.

Of course, that new logo and crossover potential do need to be mentioned. Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones coming back after all these years is a big deal, and she could be just the first of several classic Defenders to cross paths with Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear in the upcoming series.

Outside of those two new elements, the series will also mark the first time Cox's hero has worn a black Daredevil suit in the MCU. The iconic comic character is best known for his ruby red get-up, but for Born Again Season 2, he will sport a customized blacked-out suit with a red "DD" logo across his chest.

Sure, the hero was seen in his homemade black suit before in the Netflix Daredevil series, but this is the first time the actual official Daredevil costume will be sprayed black in the live-action streaming adventure.