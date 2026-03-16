Nick Offerman's New Animated Movie 'The Pout-Pout Fish' Is Not Finding Nemo—This Is Why

The Pout-Pout Fish, starring Nick Offerman and Jordan Sparks, is a new animated film about two fish who embark on an unlikely adventure as they seek out someone who can grant anyone's wish. Obviously, when one thinks of an animated fish film, your mind likely immediately goes to Pixar's Finding Nemo. However, The Pout-Pout Fish is not that.

The Direct sat down with The Pout-Pout Fish star Nick Offerman, of Parks & Recreation and The Last of Us fame, who offered his thoughts on how this film differs from Finding Nemo, and what key message kids should take away from the movie after watching.

Offerman noted that he feels like Pixar's story is a "much more solipsistic story about the trials of Nemo himself," whereas The Pout-Pout Fish is more about a community. "Our central characters all need to learn to accept one another and to work together with the diversity of the neighborhood.

As for the key message that younger audiences should take away from the movie, Offerman explained that "No matter what Mother Nature has dealt you, whatever your skill set is, is valuable, attractive, and necessary."

The Direct's full interview with The Pout-Pout Fish star Nick Offerman can be read and viewed below. The movie hits theaters on March 20, 2026.

How The Pout-Pout Fish Differs From Finding Nemo

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Acceptance Is Key to Nick Offerman's New Film.

The Direct: "When one thinks of an animated fish story, the mind goes to Finding Nemo, right? So with this film, what do you feel are some key differences and just unique qualities that this has compared to Nemo?"

Nick Offerman: Oh, well, gosh. I mean, in order to properly answer that, I'd like to do a re-watch of 'Finding Nemo,' because it's been a while. But I feel like, if memory serves, I would focus on—I feel like 'Finding Nemo' was a much more solipsistic story about the trials of Nemo himself versus this being more of a community. Our central characters all need to learn to accept one another and to work together with the diversity of the neighborhood for the betterment of the coral reef, as it were, that's, that's what jumps out in my head. But I feel very unprepared for this particular final exam.

Nick Offerman Reveals the Key Message Kids Should Take Away From The Pout-Pout Fish

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No Matter Who You Are, "Your Skillset Is Valuable, Attractive, and Necessary."

The Direct: "At the end of the day, if kids take away one message from this film. What do you think that message should be?"

Nick Offerman: I think that no matter what Mother Nature has dealt you, whatever your skill set is, is valuable, attractive, and necessary. You know, some of us are sparkly, gorgeous fish. Some of us are taciturn laborers and everything in between, and it requires all of our different toolboxes to make a healthy community. I find myself, I mean, I'm married to a beautiful, talented star named Megan Mullally, and if I look at her in the morning and then look in the mirror, it's easy for me to get down on myself and say, oh boy, you've got a long way to go. But if I just make her breakfast, and then I get started with my day, and I do my work, and I'm pleasant with my co-workers, everyone makes me feel as though I'm just as beautiful as she is, because I'm dealing with my inner beauty and not my pout-pout face.

The full interview can be found below: