Widow’s Bay Episode 5 Trailer Introduces New Horror Threat (Watch)

Widow's Bay's Episode 5 trailer officially confirmed the arrival of a brand-new threat that could further derail the stability of the lowly town and drive more chaos. Apple TV+'s new trending horror series is ramping up the stakes, following Tom Loftis' efforts to draw in outsiders, which has led to concern among superstitious residents that the island where the small town is in is "waking up." Episode 4 doubled down on the chaos after a party turned into a full-blown nightmare, and the latest installment ended with Reverend Bryce's tragic suicide after he discovered something horrific about the island.

Apple TV+ officially released a new sneak peek for Widow's Bay Episode 5, confirming that the upcoming episode, "The Creepy House," will center around Tom's teenage son, Evan Loftis, who is about to explore a haunted house before being stopped by the sheriff.

Apple TV+

The official synopsis for Widow's Bay Episode 5 strongly suggested that the town's curfew will be central to the upcoming installment, directly tying into the island's escalating curse.

"We apologize for the curfew; please remain calm as we determine what’s happening; on a separate note, keep your teenagers inside after dark."

Apple TV+

Following the horrifying events of Episode 4, where Patricia's cursed party (the Sunset Cocktails event) pushed everyone in the town and its visitors to their absolute limit, the pointed emphasis on teenagers hinted that the supernatural forces (the fog, the killer clown, or the haunted house itself) may target the younger residents next, raising the personal stakes for Mayor Tom Loftis.

Apple TV+

The trailer's eerie vibe perfectly captured Widow's Bay's mix of small-town mystery and creeping dread, thanks to the still-unknown benevolent force the residents, especially Mayor Loftis, are facing.

Watch the official trailer for Widow's Bay Episode 5 below:

Many viewers are calling Widow's Bay Apple TV+'s spiritual replacement for Welcome to Derry because it scratches the same small-town horror itch the HBO prequel series aimed for, but with a more eccentric, comedic take, thanks to superstitious residents and the island's curse.

Widow's Bay Episode 5 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 20.

Here's What to Expect in Widow's Bay Episode 5

A Terrifying Road Trip

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ released new stills from Widow's Bay Episode 5, showcasing a new look at Evan Loftis and his friends, Hannah and Kelly, who appear to be on a road trip exploring the small town.

Horror fans should know by now that trips like these usually don't end well, and there's a chance that the curse could also affect them because they are vulnerable targets. This trip could lead to Evan's eventual encounter with the creepy house, and he could be sent there by his peers as a dare to prove that he is brave.

Will Dale Experience a Scare In Episode 5?

Apple TV+

Dale (played by Somebody Somewhere star Jeff Hiller) is an employee in Mayor Tom Loftis's town hall office, working in the records office.

This official image shows him looking concerned or scared, suggesting he may encounter one of the town's supernatural forces. However, given that the show established that Dale is aware that something is deeply wrong with Widow's Bay, this could just be him reacting to Tom's terror at the chaos unfolding.

Ruth Takes the Spotlight

Apple TV+

At 90 years old, Ruth is Mayor Tom's elderly, long-time assistant in Widow's Bay. While this official still doesn't reveal much, it suggests that she will play a prominent role in Episode 5.

It's worth noting that Ruth is aware of the island's supernatural weirdness, and she might blurt out a story or two about what makes the town terrifying. Given her old age, there is a strong chance that she will reveal a terrifying truth about the town to Tom at some point, maybe as early as the next episode.

Kurt Looks Concerned

Apple TV+

Widow's Bay Episode 5 will also give Kurt, the local innkeeper of the island's Breakwater Inn, more screentime following his memorable stint in Episode 2 (the Killer Clown episode).

Based on this still, it looks as if Kurt is concerned about something during a town hall meeting, suggesting he might want to step up and pressure Tom to address the town's supernatural issues and avoid inviting tourists for now.

A Father-Son Confrontation

Apple TV+

It seems that a direct clash between father and son will happen in Widow's Bay Episode 5, as Evan Loftis visits Tom Loftis in his office to presumably confront him about the horrors he experienced while visiting the creepy house in the trailer.

Evan could be angry at his father for not telling him about the supernatural forces that have been hounding the small town since the beginning.

Mayor Loftis Enters an Unknown Location

Apple TV+

Mayor Tom Loftis has had his fair share of ups and downs in Widow's Bay. Tom is on the verge of acknowledging that the town is cursed, and the only way to deal with it is through the combined effort of residents helping each other, as when Wyck saved him from the Sea Hag in Episode 3.

This official still showed Tom entering an unknown location, which is possibly part of his search for Evan or investigating another mystery tied to the curse.