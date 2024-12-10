HBO revealed the fate of Somebody Somewhere Season 4 in the wake of Season 3's end.

The comedy series from Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen has run on the premium network since 2022. It recounts the story of a middle-aged woman named Sam who relocates to her small Kansas hometown after her sister's death.

Season 3 ended on December 8 with no confirmation of any more episodes on the books at HBO.

Somebody Somewhere Season 4 Fate Revealed

Somebody Somewhere

According to an update from HBO, Somebody Somewhere Season 4 may not be long for this world.

It seems a fourth season will not be moving forward on the network, as the recently released Season 3 finale (which aired on December 8) was listed as the series finale instead of the season finale in HBO's official branding.

This was not the first indication that the series was ending, but it is the most definitive.

Star Bridget Everett previously told Variety she was "just not ready" for the show to end, questioning what would come next for her.

In another conversation with Vulture, Everett and her co-star Jeff Hiller commented on the idea of working on Season 3, knowing they were not going to come back.

Everett said, "I don’t want it to be over" and that she is "going to miss everybody so much:"

"We’re all going to be in Kansas for a finale watch party. I was like, Oh my God, am I just going to be crying all weekend again? Right now, I feel like I’m at my own funeral. I am reading all these nice things about the show. Tim and I talk a little bit. We both feel like we’re the most desperately sad about it. The other night I watched episode 305 three times in a row or something like that. I don’t want it to be over. I am going to miss everybody so much and what we’ve built together."

"My body is always used to missing this show," Hiller added, pointing to the break between Seasons 2 and 3 because of the actors' and writers' strikes in 2023. He said that because of that, "It has not hit [him] that [they] don’t get to go back:"

"For this show, there have been these huge breaks. Because of the strike, there was a full year where we didn’t film anything. My body is always used to missing this show, like, oh, I can’t wait this long, long period of time before I have that really short period of time where I get to be an artist and work with people and have this dreamy job. It has not hit me that we don’t get to go back."

Hiller also remarked that because he and his co-stars are not the youngest actors working in Hollywood, his future on the screen is a massive question mark:

"We're not Anya Taylor Joy. I don’t know that I’m going to get asked to go to Namibia and film some 'Mad Max' movie. It is pretty unlikely. So just the taste of this art — it’s so sad to not be able to go back."

Why Will There Be No Somebody Somewhere Season 4?

This news will surely be devastating for fans who were holding out hope for a potential Season 4 of Somebody Somewhere.

The series has been a critical darling for HBO since its debut; however, every show has its time, and now seems to be Somebody Somewhere's.

It gets a bit more complicated to explain why HBO would be canceling the fan-favorite comedy. The most likely cause is the show's potential failure to meet viewership expectations set by the network, combined with a changing strategy across the industry.

The series managed to chart in the U.S. top 10 on Max with each new episode of Season 3 (via FlixPatrol), but judging from the comments from the show's biggest stars, the decision not to move forward with a fourth season was seemingly made long before Season 3 was even released.

To put it plainly, Somebody Somewhere is not the kind of guaranteed hit or well-known brand name that networks like HBO have been looking for in the ever-changing streaming landscape.

As the TV giant leans further into its mega-hit IPs (e.g., The Last of Us, White Lotus, and Game of Thrones, to name a few), smaller projects like Somebody Somewhere will get a shorter leash.

This is not to say they will disappear entirely. With creator-driven projects like Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal and Tim Robinson's The Chair Company already on the 2025 slate, they just may not last as long as they once did, serving as shorter complementary runs to HBO's bigger tentpole titles.

Somebody Somewhere is streaming on Max.