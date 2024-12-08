Arya Stark Goes 'West of the World' In New HBO Game of Thrones Spin-off Series Fan Poster

A new Game of Thrones spin-off series featuring Arya Stark made waves online thanks to a fan poster hinting at a series titled West of the World.

Although Game of Thrones ended in 2019 with its controversial eighth season, the show kickstarted one of the most popular franchises in history. That success has already led to one spin-off in House of the Dragon, which is heading toward Season 3 sometime in the next couple of years.

With so many intriguing characters to choose from, it's no surprise that fans still expect Game of Thrones to spin off into other adventures outside of this prequel.

Arya Stark-Led Game of Thrones Spin-off Teased in Fan Poster

A fan-made poster on Facebook hinted at the upcoming arrival of a Game of Thrones spin-off titled Arya Stark: West of the World coming in May.

This would presumably feature Maisie Williams' fan-favorite character continuing the path she set off on in the Game of Thrones series finale: She is on a ship with a crew to find new worlds as she asks the question, "What's west of Westeros?"

While this story would make plenty of sense as a spin-off, it has not been greenlit and is not going into production. Again, the poster is fan-made, leaving viewers wondering how the Game of Thrones story will continue outside of this idea.

Here's What's Next for Game of Thrones

Outside of House of the Dragon Season 3, which has already been teased through its book predecessor, the Game of Thrones story is far from over on-screen.

All eyes are on the recently announced movie set in this universe, which was confirmed for development by HBO/Max CEO Casey Bloys in November (via Entertainment Weekly). The movie is still early in development, but anticipation is already building to see what it brings.

2025 will feature the release of a second Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George R.R. Martin's The Hedge Knight. This show is set 100 years before Ned Stark beheaded a deserter for running south and will follow two unlikely heroes on their adventures through Westeros.

In 2024, many were disappointed by news that a Kit Harington-led Jon Snow spin-off was shelved. However, despite that setback, HBO and Max are all-in on Westeros long after the original hit series set the world ablaze.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones and both seasons of House of the Dragon are streaming on Max.