George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel can be used to predict how Rhaenyra Targaryen's story ends in House of the Dragon.

Despite adverse reactions to the pacing and conclusion of House of the Dragon Season 2, fans are excited to see what happens over the final two seasons.

A standout character since Season 1, Episode 1, Rhaenyra is many viewers' favorite character, now played by Emma D'Arcy.

What Will Happen to Rhaenyra In House of the Dragon?

Warning - The rest of this article contains potential future spoilers for House of the Dragon.

HBO

In House of the Dragon Seasons 4 and 5, Rhaenyra Targaryen's journey will likely follow the tragic events of Fire & Blood.

Rhaenyra's struggle for the Iron Throne against her half-brother, Aegon II, known as the Dance of the Dragons, is expected to intensify.

Although Rhaenyra does manage to claim the throne temporarily, her reign is marred by immense turmoil and betrayal. Aegon II, under the influence of Otto Hightower, ultimately seizes power, forcing Rhaenyra to flee King's Landing.

Rhaenyra's return to Dragonstone marks the beginning of her downfall. Upon arriving, she discovers that her loyal followers have been killed and is betrayed by those she once trusted.

The most harrowing moment comes when Aegon II orders his dragon, Sunfyre, to kill and devour Rhaenyra in front of her son, Prince Aegon the Younger.

This gruesome scene, where Sunfyre brutally eats Rhaenyra, is not only shocking but also marks the tragic end of her bid for power. The moment is so horrifying that one of her ladies-in-waiting gouges out her own eyes, and her son is left paralyzed with fear.

Despite her tragic end, there is speculation that the showrunners might alter Rhaenyra's fate to offer a more dignified or emotionally impactful conclusion.

While the source material depicts a brutal death, the show could potentially emphasize her resilience and strength in the face of overwhelming odds.

Given the changes already made in the series compared to the book, there is room for adaptation, allowing Rhaenyra to possibly go down fighting and maintain her agency until the end.

Fans of House of the Dragon hope that Rhaenyra's story won't mirror the disappointing end of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. With the show's success and the character's popularity, there is anticipation that Rhaenyra's demise will be handled with the gravitas it deserves.

While her death is inevitable, the journey leading up to it could highlight her character's complexities, making her final moments both heartbreaking and memorable. As the show progresses, Rhaenyra's legacy as a fierce, determined, yet ultimately doomed queen will be a central focus, drawing viewers deeper into the Targaryen civil war.

House of the Dragon Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Max.

Read more about House of the Dragon:

Here's When House of the Dragon Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

The Dragons of House of the Dragon: Visual Guide to Every Dragon and Their Rider (Photos)

Every Game of Thrones Universe Dragon Ranked From Largest to Smallest