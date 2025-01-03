Here’s When House of the Dragon Season 3 Release Is Expected

As production swiftly approaches, there is a greater sense of when House of the Dragon Season 3 will be released on HBO.

The Season 2 House of the Dragon finale set the stage for an epic showdown as alliances are forged and betrayals come to light, with Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) declaration of war marking a decisive turn in the conflict.

Halfway through the series, the Game of Thrones spin-off has been a major success at HBO. Planned as a four-season event, audiences cannot wait to see The Dance of the Dragons come alive on TV.

When Will House of the Dragon Season 3 Release?

HBO

Fans of House of the Dragon can look forward to more Targaryen drama as HBO has confirmed that Season 3 is set to begin production around January or early 2025.

This news comes just months after the Season 2 finale, which aired on August 4, 2024, delivering a conclusion that set the stage for a massive conflict in the third chapter.

While details about the plot remain under wraps (but there is much to speculate on), the early production timeline suggests HBO's confidence in the series' continued success.

If Season 3 follows the same production-to-release timeline as its predecessor, viewers may not see new episodes until mid-2026.

Season 2 started filming six months after Season 1's finale and wrapped after five months of production, with a nine-month gap between wrapping and the premiere.

Using this schedule as a guide, Season 3 could wrap filming by fall 2025 and debut approximately nine months later.

What Will Happen in House of the Dragon Season 3?

Fans quickly noticed that the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale showcased several significant departures from Fire & Blood.

Jacaerys Velaryon's disdain for new dragon riders, Rhaena Targaryen's quest to claim Sheepstealer, and Daemon Targaryen's eerie visions are all original additions unique to the HBO series.

As Season 3 approaches, fans are eager to see what other changes the show will make from its source material.

Warning - The rest of this article contains future spoilers for House of the Dragon

Season 3 of House of the Dragon will likely open with two pivotal events from Fire & Blood.

The Battle of the Gullet, which tests Rhaenyra’s new dragonriders against the Triarchy’s fleet, is expected to occur early in the season, potentially in the first episode.

This will set the stage for The Fall of King's Landing, where Rhaenyra and Daemon sack the city, leading to her claiming the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon Seasons 1 & 2 are streaming on Max.