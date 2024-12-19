Jon Snow Spinoff Gets Surprising Update After Show Was Seemingly Cancelled

After being officially announced by Kit Harington and George R.R. Martin, a Jon Snow series was shelved at HBO, but new reports indicate that it could still be released one day.

Although Game of Thrones ended in 2019, fans of Westeros have been treated to another project since then - a prequel called House of the Dragon that is set nearly 200 years before the events of the flagship show.

Since Game of Thrones took the entire world by storm during its run, HBO quickly began developing other spin-off shows, including one set after the main series that was supposed to be centered around Kit Harington's Jon Snow.

The Jon Snow Series Is Not Totally Gone

HBO

In June 2022, it was reported that a Game of Thrones spin-off centered on Jon Snow was in the works at HBO. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin confirmed the news while also revealing that the working title was simply Snow.

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington reportedly brought the idea to HBO and picked out the showrunners himself, making things seem as though they were moving along extremely smoothly.

However, in April 2024, Harington confirmed that the show had been shelved, obviously implying that it would never see the light of day.

In a recent report from Deadline, though, HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys commented on the seemingly canceled series, hinting that it could find itself back in development sometime in the near future.

According to the report, Bloys spoke at a press preview event about the 2025 slate for HBO and Max where he addressed the Jon Snow series.

Bloys specifically stated, "Maybe we'll try again," when talking about the show potentially going back into development, but didn't elaborate any further.

How Can the Jon Snow Series Get Back On Track?

A few things would have to happen for the Jon Snow series to make its way back into the development process. None of them are necessarily impossible, but to say it will be an easy road would likely be a lie.

Most importantly, Kit Harington would need to agree to come back and not only play Jon Snow but also likely be extremely involved in the creative process since the series was his idea in the first place.

Harington is an actor, so his schedule is not light, but some other factors could affect it even more. For instance, Harington appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Eternals as Dane Whitman, a character who could be featured in other future projects.

If Marvel Studios calls Harington and tells him that he needs to come film multiple projects, that will give him even less time than he already has.

Also important to note is that HBO is already exploring other Game of Thrones spin-offs as of writing. House of the Dragon is developing its third season, and a brand new show called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to be released in 2025.

On top of that, other shows like Sea Snake, 10,000 Ships, and the Aegon the Conqueror series are all reportedly in development.

So, if the Jon Snow series does make its way back into HBO's plans, it will likely be some time down the road. However, that may not be the worst plan since the ending to Game of Thrones still leaves a sour taste in the mouths of many fans.

Game of Thrones is streaming on Max.