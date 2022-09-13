Marvel's Kit Harington Shares the Truth About His MCU Future

Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman spent the majority of his first MCU appearance in 2021’s Eternals as Sersi’s love interest. Unfortunately, that didn’t afford the former Game of Thrones star much screen time, as the two characters spent much of the film apart.

It wasn’t until Eternals’ post-credits scene that Whitman got a bit of time to shine. Faced with the decision to pick up the mystical and dangerous sword known as the Ebony Blade, Dane was interrupted just as he was about to pick up the weapon.

That interruption was none other than Mahershala Ali’s Blade in a voice-only cameo, asking Dane if he was ready to wield the sword. Of course, this was a clear setup for a future MCU project. Because of this, it has been long assumed by fans that Dane Whitman would return in 2023’s Blade film, but what does Kit Harington have to say about the prospect of returning to the role?

Harington Addresses More Dane Whitman

Marvel

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Eternals star Kit Harrington spoke on the possibility of reprising his MCU role of Dane Whitman, making sure to mention that doesn’t “know much of what they’re planning.”

“I, again…and this is true: I don’t know much of what they’re planning. And you know, I hope to be involved in future stuff, with that character, with Dane Whitman, and that he might go on and be the thing that everyone quotes at me in the street. But I honestly don’t know. I don’t know what their plans are. I know they’re going into a kind of Phase 5…”

When pressed further on his continued involvement in the MCU, Harington noted that Marvel keeps him in the dark on such matters:

“I don’t know. I know that, you know, obviously Mahershala’s voices came in at the end of Eternals, but you just don’t know where they’ll take it. And really, and I mean this genuinely and people never believe you when you say this, but they don’t tell us much really. And I think for good reason, because we’ll be in an interview like this and we’ll go and spill the beans.”

Several months back, the actor responded similarly to a query regarding more appearances:

“No, not that I know of. It sounds like a very political answer. It’s exciting for me. The last film, as anyone who all have seen, it kind of sets an idea up that I might go further, so I’m hoping. But I think whenever you’re answering questions about these things, people point at you and say ‘liar’ as if you know more than other people, I have no idea. I genuinely don’t. I’m waiting for a call on it at some point.”

Will Kit Harington Become the Black Knight?

In the pages of the comic books, Dane Whitman is a full-fledged superhero known as the Black Knight. He’s even a member of the Avengers. But is the MCU version on the same trajectory?

At this point, that’s obviously an unanswered question, but it does seem quite likely. Why else would Eternals include a scene where Dane is faced with the option of wielding the Ebony Blade if Marvel didn’t intend to follow up on it?

Now, there’s always the possibility that Kit Harington was playing coy on a role reprisal, but it also makes a ton of sense that Marvel Studios would keep information like that on a strictly need-to-know basis.

Whatever the case may be, Harington is currently completely unconfirmed to be making more MCU appearances, despite the fact that it seems like a given. However, his big-screen debut can be seen in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, which is streaming on Disney+ and available for purchase from a variety of retailers.