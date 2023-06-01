Will Game of Thrones Season 9 Release In the Form of HBO's Upcoming Spin-off Show?

HBO is planning to develop a Jon Snow spin-off show in the Game of Thrones universe set to take place after the main show, but it could end up just acting as Season 9 of the hit series.

Even though Kit Harington's Jon Snow was given a bit of a storybook ending in Game of Thrones' highly-criticized Season 8, Harington went to the world of Westeros' creator, George R.R. Martin, and pitched the idea of the spin-off series centered around his character.

However, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi recently stated that the project still hasn't actually been given the "green light," and that there is "no determination on whether it can go all the way."

Due to how Thrones ended, fans have a split opinion on whether or not the Snow series is needed. The main concern is if it will actually act as a spin-off, or if it will just be Season 9 of Game of Thrones with a different title.

Jon Snow Spin-Off or Game of Thrones Season 9?

Not much is known regarding the Jon Snow spin-off series, just that it will take place sometime after Game of Thrones.

However, it is confirmed that Kit Harington will be reprising his role as Jon Snow, meaning that the fan-favorite character will be the main protagonist of both the original series and the upcoming spin-off.

Seeing as how Snow will continue the story of Game of Thrones' main character, it seems as though it will just act as a continuation of Thrones.

It is important to remember that the early seasons of Thrones had many different plot lines and focused on a myriad of characters, but by the end of the show, it was mostly about Jon and Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen.

Many fans will remember that Daenerys actually died in the original show's final episode, so that really only left Jon as the true main character of that series.

As previously mentioned, the content of the Jon Snow spin-off is unknown, but that really isn't important, because no matter what occurs in the show, it will probably feel more like a part of Game of Thrones.

Why the Jon Snow Series Doesn’t Need To Happen

Kit Harington's Jon Snow was arguably the most popular and beloved character in all of Game of Thrones, so there are many fans that are already greatly looking forward to seeing a spin-off centered on the character.

However, as previously mentioned, Jon was given a storybook ending in the final scene of the original series, so is there really even a need for his story to continue?

Even after Jon killed Daenerys Targaryen in the show's final episode, he never tried to make any argument for himself to be the new king. Instead, he was imprisoned at the request of the Unsullied and it was ultimately decided by King Bran that Jon would live out the rest of his days as a member of the Night's Watch.

However, the Night's Watch didn't exist anymore, and there wasn't really a need for them after the Wall was destroyed by the Night King, so this was just Bran's way of allowing Jon to go free without the Unsullied knowing.

The last time Jon was shown in Game of Thrones, he reunited with Tormund Wolfsbane on the Wall at Castle Black.

He and Tormund took a group of Wildlings, led by Jon, and exited through the gates of Castle Black, heading further north into the wilderness.

This implied that Jon would become the new King Beyond the Wall, a title that could not be more fitting on any other character.

Jon spent most of his time in Game of Thrones either on the Wall with the Night's Watch, or beyond the Wall with the Wildlings. He met a Wildling woman named Ygritte whom he fell madly in love with, and he even helped as many wildlings escape the Night King as he could when he ventured out to Hardhome.

He even became close with Mance Rayder, the former King Beyond the Wall, and learned a lot about Wildling culture and how they operated as a group of people.

Considering all that was just mentioned, Jon's character arc came full circle by the last scene of the show, and he was granted permission to go and be with the only people that he truly enjoyed being with since he left Winterfell in Season 1.

Bringing Jon back for a sequel series would ultimately take the impact of that final scene away, and depending on what the conflict of the Snow series is, could end up actually hurting his character.

However, if all goes according to plan, then the series will be confirmed by HBO and Jon will be making a triumphant return to the world of Westeros.

What the Jon Snow Spin-Off Could Be About?

As previously mentioned, considering where Jon Snow was at the end of Game of Thrones, there doesn't really seem to be an obvious conflict for him to face in the series.

The Night King and White Walkers are gone, there is peace between the Seven Kingdoms, and Jon is comfortably leading the wildlings alongside one of if not his best friend, Tormund.

Some suggested that the White Walkers could make a return. While this would present the opportunity for Jon to actually be the one to take out the Walkers for good, Season 6 saw the Walkers kill the Three-Eyed Raven and the remaining Children of the Forest.

Seeing as how the Children of the Forest were the ones that actually created the White Walkers thousands of years prior, it would be impossible for there to be a new wave of Walkers since the Children of the Forest were killed.

However, if the Walkers did somehow return and Jon were to defeat them for good, this would actually fulfill the prophecy that Jon is Azor Ahai, also known as the prince that was promised.

Many fans believed that he was destined to be the prince that was promised in the main show, which would ultimately make him the one to defeat the Night King and bring Westeros through the Long Night, but that ended up not happening.

A more likely theory for what could happen in Snow is that Daenerys' main dragon, Drogon, will seek out Jon beyond the Wall.

After Jon stabbed Daenerys in the final episode, Drogon turned to the Iron Throne and destroyed it with dragon fire.

After that, Drogon took Daenerys' body and flew off to the east. Thrones fans will know that Essos is the continent east of Westeros, and it is entirely possible that could have taken Daenerys' body to the ruins of Old Valyria since that is where the Targaryens' ancestors were located and where the majority of dragons were once located.

After doing this, Drogon could seek out Jon beyond the wall and perhaps Jon could continue on as the world's only dragon rider.

At the end of the day, the Jon Snow series will likely be greenlit due to the character's popularity. If that does happen, fans will undoubtedly learn more about the show, if it will just act as Season 9 of Game of Thrones, and what the main conflict will be about.