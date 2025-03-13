This New 'Jon Snow' TV Show Poster That Promises a Season 1 for the Game of Thrones Spin-off Series Is Lying to You

In the midst of House of the Dragon Season 3's production gearing up and ahead of the release of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a poster recently went viral on social media for a Jon Snow series starring Kit Harington.

Is a Jon Snow Spinoff Releasing in 2026?

A new poster recently made its rounds on Facebook promoting a new Game of Thrones spinoff series starring Kit Harington titled Snow: A Game of Thrones Story.

Snow poster

The poster showcases Harington's Jon Snow from Game of Thrones sitting down. It also features text that states it will be releasing on New Year's Day 2026 on HBO Max.

It is important to note that this poster is entirely fake, meaning that a spinoff about Jon Snow will not be coming out anytime soon, especially not on HBO Max since that isn't even a streaming platform anymore (the service changed its name to simply Max).

A series titled Snow was in the works at HBO at one point, but it was recently shelved, so the poster is undeniably fake.

The real show that went into development was announced in June 2022 and was then confirmed by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin (fans can read all of the confirmed details about the once-in-development Snow here).

The idea for Snow was brought to HBO by Harington himself, but no real progress was made in the developmental stages to really warrant any official updates from Harington, Martin, or HBO.

In April 2024, Harington revealed that the show had more or less been cancelled, so many didn't expect it to be brought up again anytime in the near future.

However, it is worth noting that Snow received a surprising update in November 2024 when HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys stated that they may give the show another chance at some point in the future.

So, while a Snow series isn't completely in the grave, it is nowhere near the front of the line at HBO or for Harington, who is currently working on The Family Plan 2 and The Dreadful.

After that, he is expected to begin filming Chariot, which is currently in pre-production.

If the Snow series were to ever be brought back, it would likely be years in the future, especially since there are so many Game of Thrones spinoffs already in the works at HBO.

Game of Thrones is streaming on Max.