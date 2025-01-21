John Oliver is close to returning for new episodes of his hit TV program in 2025.

After seven years as the Senior British Correspondent on The Daily Show with John Stewart (not to be confused with the DCU's Green Lantern, Jon Stewart), John Oliver got his own run as a leading man. He moved on to HBO to begin hosting Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, giving his take on world news.

Unlike The Daily Show, which covers a wide range of topics every weekday, Oliver uses his show to explore one specific concept per week in-depth in each episode. Some of Season 11's subjects included student loans in the USA, the U.S. National School Lunch Program, and controversies surrounding Boeing airplanes.

After starting Last Week Tonight in 2014, Season 11 concluded in November 2024 ahead of another expectedly wild year of late-night news coming in 2025.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver's Upcoming Release Schedule Confirmed

HBO

Rotten Tomatoes confirmed when late-night TV host John Oliver will return with new episodes of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in 2025.

The first new episode of Season 12 is set to arrive on Sunday, February 16 at 11 p.m. ET on HBO before airing on Max. Episode 2 will then come one week later on February 23 at the same time with new episodes then airing weekly.

This lines up with when past seasons have started on HBO and/or Max, with new episodes coming anytime between February 8 and February 20 after Season 1.

The confirmed release schedule for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 12 proceeds as follows:

Episode 1: Sunday, February 16 at 11 p.m. ET

Episode 2: Sunday, February 23 at 11 p.m. ET

While no episode subjects are confirmed yet, Oliver is expected to cover topics like the recent United States Presidential Election, with Donald Trump being elected for a second term (see more on the celebrity drama surrounding President Trump here).

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns on Sunday, February 16 at 11 p.m. ET on Max.