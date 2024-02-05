With HBO and Max now four episodes deep into True Detective Season 4, fans can anticipate Episode 5’s upcoming release date and the rest of the season's schedule a bit earlier than previously expected.

Oscar-winner Jodie Foster and the entire Season 4 cast continue their trek through the Alaskan wilderness as the story behind eight dead research scientists comes further into the light.

Subtitled Night Country and taking place in the cold city of Ennis, Alaska, Season 4 has brought wild new developments every week, especially after the scientists’ deaths were recently determined to be murders.

When Will True Detective Season 4 Episode 5 Release?

After returning to HBO on January 14, True Detective Season 4 now moves toward the release of its penultimate episode.

As confirmed in a recent press release, Season 4, Episode 5 is set to start streaming early on Max on Friday, February 9 starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

This schedule shift is due to the NFL’s Super Bowl LVIII taking the spotlight on Sunday, February 11. However, Episode 5 will still air that evening on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT despite the championship game that night.

The finale's release date has also shifted, with Episode 6 airing on HBO on Sunday, February 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a release on Max.

The full True Detective release date schedule for the rest of Season 4 can be seen below:

Episode 5: Friday, February 9, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Sunday, February 18, 9 p.m. ET

[ True Detective Season 4 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

What Will Happen in True Detective Season 4, Episode 5?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for True Detective Season 4, Episode 4.

While Episode 4 lacked action to some degree, plenty of thrilling developments occurred in this new season as the Season 4 subtitle, Night Country, became more prominent.

The most dramatic moments came with Navarro's sister dying in the middle of the tundra and Danvers' daughter leaving home on Christmas Eve, with both of them at their lowest points thus far.

This led fans to see more of Danvers' "awful" side behind Jodie Foster's performance as she and Navarro verbally sparred with one another on multiple occasions.

But now, as they realize one of the scientists they thought to be dead may still be alive and out in the cold somewhere, they and their colleagues will be on high alert and will do everything they can to find the answers to this wild mystery.

The first four episodes of True Detective Season 4 are now available to stream on Max. Episode 5 will arrive on Friday, February 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.