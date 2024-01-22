True Detective Season 4 continues its run on HBO and Max as Episode 3 looks to bring new levels of drama when it hits its release date.

Featuring Oscar-winner Jodie Foster and former professional boxer Kali Reis among its massive cast of characters, True Detective is back for its first new episodes in nearly five years.

Subtitled Night Country, Season 4 takes this new adventure to the sub-zero temperatures of Ennis, Alaska as Foster's Liz Danvers hopes to answer the questions behind the disappearance of eight research scientists.

When Will True Detective Season 4, Episode 3 Release?

HBO

After True Detective returned to HBO, Season 4's release schedule moves into its third week on the air.

Season 4, Episode 3 is set to arrive on HBO on Sunday, January 28, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and it will be subsequently available to stream on Max.

Following Episode 3, three of the next four weeks will feature new True Detective episodes at that time except February 11 when the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII takes place.

The full True Detective release date schedule for the rest of Season 4 can be seen below:

Episode 3: January 28, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4: February 4, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 5: February 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: February 25, 9:00 p.m. ET

What Will Happen in True Detective Season 4, Episode 3?

Season 4's second episode set up plenty of intriguing developments for Liz Danvers and the rest of the True Detective cast, most notably the fact that one of the eight scientists thought to be dead is alive.

This realization came when the multiple bodies frozen in ice were thawed out and counted, with one in the hospital already as Danvers and Evangeline Navarro attempted to figure out how this whole situation came to be.

The personal drama between the two officers of the law also came back to the forefront, with Danvers telling Navarro they would be finished with one another once this case is closed.

With hints of the supernatural adding more mystery to this story, such as the strange symbols seen on the bodies and the areas surrounding them, viewers will be anxious to find out how the people working the scene will solve the case at hand.

The first two episodes of True Detective Season 4 are now streaming on Max. Episode 3 will debut on HBO and Max at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 28.