True Detective Season 4 is now over halfway finished as fans look ahead to the release date for Episode 4 and the schedule for future episodes.

Behind Oscar-winner Jodie Foster and a massive team of supporting stars, Season 4 of True Detective (subtitled Night Country) takes on a terrifying new mystery in a location unlike any the show has seen before.

Bringing fans to the freezing tundra of Ennis, Alaska, Foster's Liz Danvers is in the midst of a case centered on eight scientists who turn up dead in the ice, all while handling relationships with colleagues and her stepdaughter at the same time.

When Will True Detective Season 4 Episode 4 Release?

HBO

After its comeback to HBO, True Detective Season 4 now pushes forward toward its fourth episode out of six.

Season 4, Episode 4 is set to arrive on HBO on Sunday, February 4, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and it will be subsequently available to stream on Max.

Episode 4 will be the last episode of the series on the air for two full weeks thanks to Super Bowl LVIII taking center stage on Sunday, February 11.

The full True Detective release date schedule for the rest of Season 4 can be seen below:

Episode 4: February 4, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 5: February 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: February 25, 9:00 p.m. ET

What Will Happen in True Detective Season 4 Episode 4?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for True Detective Season 4, Episode 3.

While Episode 3 of True Detective Season 4 was relatively light on plot, fans got a few more key details about what happened to the dead scientists at the center of the series case.

Also, the show offered up another taste of Liz Danvers' bad side that Jodie Foster touched on in a recent interview, with Episode 3 seeing her scolding her stepdaughter and reigniting a long feud with Kali Reis' Evangeline Navarro.

This week's biggest development came as Danvers and her team realized the scientists were more than likely murdered rather than simply dying on the ice, opening an entirely new thread in the investigation.

Now, with three episodes remaining in this new season, the Alaska police and Ennis' residents will be on high alert looking for the person responsible for those deaths, especially with no sunlight in sight as the cold continues enveloping the area.

The first three episodes of True Detective Season 4 are now streaming on Max. Episode 4 will debut on HBO and Max on Sunday, February 4, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.