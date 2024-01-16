True Detective Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Season 4, Episode 2 of HBO and Max's hit series True Detective now has an official release date as part of the new season's premiere schedule.

True Detective Season 4, subtitled Night Country, marks the series' long-awaited return to HBO with its first new episodes since Season 3 ended in February 2019.

Episode 1 took the new mystery to the fictional freezing town of Ennis, Alaska as a new team of detectives learned about the disappearance of over half a dozen researchers, fighting the elements and time to solve the new mystery.

When Will True Detective Season 4, Episode 2 Release?

HBO

After True Detective returned to HBO for Season 4, the new season's release schedule moves forward into Episode 2.

Episode 2 is set to arrive on HBO on Sunday, January 21, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and it will be subsequently available to stream on Max.

Following this new episode, four of the next five weeks will hold new True Detective episodes at the same time, except February 11 due to the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII.

The full True Detective release date schedule for the rest of Season 4 can be seen below:

Episode 2: January 21, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 3: January 28, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4: February 4, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 5: February 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: February 25, 9:00 p.m. ET

What Will Happen in True Detective Season 4, Episode 2?

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis lead an all-star cast of actors in True Detective Season 4, with the story now set to get going after Episode 1 set the stage for the new mystery.

The premiere featured the series leads learning about the disappearance of the aforementioned eight researchers, although the end of the episode set up a scary moment as Foster's Liz Danvers found multiple dead bodies in a patch of ice.

Based on a new trailer for Episode 2, Danvers seems to find an interesting clue on these bodies in the form of a symbol on their foreheads as she dives headfirst into this new murder investigation and puts all of her energy into the case.

She is also already set to come to blows in a way with Reis' Evangeline Navarro after their history with one another was teased in Episode 1, and it appears Episode 2 will shed even more light on their issues with one another.

Family drama will also come into play for Danvers with her step-daughter Leah as the two get into a passionate battle over ideologies, which will tip further towards a boiling point in future episodes.

Episode 1 of True Detective: Night Country is now streaming on Max. Season 4, Episode 2 will debut on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 21.