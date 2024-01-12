The upcoming schedule for the long-awaited True Detective Season 4 has been revealed as fans now know the release dates for the show's new episodes.

HBO's popular anthology crime drama became a critical darling after debuting in 2014, averaging an 80% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes across its three seasons.

After Season 3 ended its run on HBO in 2019, there was no guarantee that Season 4 would even happen, with fans waiting for three years until new episodes were confirmed for development in March 2022.

True Detective Season 4's Release Schedule

HBO

The Futon Critic revealed the upcoming release date schedule for Season 4 of HBO's True Detective (subtitled Night Country).

Season 4's first episode will debut on HBO on Sunday, January 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET and will subsequently be available to stream on Max.

Episodes will then follow for five of the following six weeks, with Season 4 ending on Sunday, February 25.

The full True Detective Season 4 release schedule can be seen below:

Episode 1: January 14, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 2: January 21, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 3: January 28, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4: February 4, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 5: February 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: February 25, 9:00 p.m. ET

One important note is that no new episode will air on Sunday, February 11, as the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII will be airing at that same time.

Instead, HBO will air a rerun of a previous True Detective episode in the 9:00 p.m. ET timeslot, although the specific episode has not been confirmed yet.

What Will Happen in True Detective Season 4?

Writer Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins will team up for True Detective Season 4 as star Jodie Foster takes on headlining duties, following in the footsteps of Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Mahershala Ali.

According to the show's official HBO synopsis, Season 4 takes the show to Ennis, Alaska as Foster's Liz Danvers teams up with Kali Reis' Evangeline Navarro to search for eight missing men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

HBO released the first trailer for the new season on December 4, teasing plenty of drama between Danvers and Navarro as they put aside their drama to solve a scary new mystery in the frozen Alaskan tundra.

And with a whole new cast of characters taking the spotlight in this unique anthology series, fans are hoping for a similar feeling of excitement that came in the first three seasons on HBO.

True Detective Season 4 will debut on HBO on Sunday, January 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET.