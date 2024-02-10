HBO and Max’s True Detective approaches the end of its Season 4 schedule as Episode 6’s release date looms on the horizon.

Oscar-winner Jodie Foster and an impressive supporting cast of actors took the lead in this new season, with Foster following in the footsteps of stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Mahershala Ali.

Subtitled Night Country, True Detective Season 4 spotlights Foster’s Liz Danvers on a case in the snowy tundra of Ennis, Alaska. There, she looks to find out what happened to over half a dozen scientists who froze to death.

When Will True Detective Season 4 Episode 6 Release?

HBO

Following its debut on HBO and Max on January 14, True Detective Season 4 has one episode left for release in Season 4.

Season 4, Episode 6 has been given a release date of Sunday, February 18 starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO streaming on Max.

Episode 5 arrived on Max two days early on February 9 due to the NFL’s Super Bowl LVIII taking place on Sunday, February 11. The fifth episode will premiere on HBO's linear channel (separate from the Max streamer) at 9 p.m. ET during the big game.

[ Jodie Foster Admits Her True Detective Character Is an 'Awful' Person ]

What Will Happen in True Detective Season 4, Episode 6?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for True Detective Season 4, Episode 5.

True Detective's fourth season ramped up the drama ahead of its finale, starting with Evangeline Navarro recovering and spreading her sister's ashes and ending with Finn Bennett's Peter Prior shooting his father in the head.

After learning Hank Prior was in on the conspiracy as he was told to kill the one remaining research scientist in exchange for the job of police chief, the mysteries behind the murder investigation are now closer to a resolution.

Next week will see Danvers and Navarro finally dig through the ice and traverse the dark and cold caves on Silver Sky Mining's property as they hope to put this case to an end.

But with some questions remaining about potentially supernatural elements, there will be no shortage of danger for Danvers and Navarro as they try to get out of this mess alive.

This comes along with their superior officer telling them to drop the entire case, leaving them both with plenty of questions as to who wants to keep these murders under wraps and why those secrets are still being protected

The first five episodes of True Detective Season 4 are now streaming on Max. Episode 5 will also premiere on HBO on Sunday, February 11 at 9 p.m. ET before Episode 6 debuts one week later on Sunday, February 18 at the same time.