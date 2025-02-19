White Lotus Season 3's Record Breaking Episode Count Revealed (Full Release Schedule)

The White Lotus has begun airing Season 3, and fans can expect more episodes than ever before this season.

The HBO dramedy has again shifted location and characters for its third season, following a group of privileged travelers at a luxurious wellness resort in Thailand.

The White Lotus Season 3 Schedule Revealed

HBO

HBO began airing The White Lotus Season 3 on February 16, 2025. As the series is a flagship show for the network, it gained an extra episode in its third season.

Each season of The White Lotus has progressively gotten longer, with Season 1 beginning with six episodes and Season 2 extending to seven.

For Season 3, The White Lotus is building yet again and will comprise eight episodes, which breaks a record as the longest season of the series yet.

Apart from the extended season, The White Lotus follows regularly scheduled programming in Season 3 by releasing on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Max. Episodes air on HBO and stream on Max simultaneously.

The release dates of all The White Lotus Season 3 episodes are listed below:

Episode 1 - Sunday, February 16

Episode 2 - Sunday, February 23

Episode 3 - Sunday, March 2

Episode 4 - Sunday, March 9

Episode 5 - Sunday, March 16

Episode 6 - Sunday, March 23

Episode 7 - Sunday, March 30

Episode 8 - Sunday, April 6

What To Expect From The White Lotus’ New Season

The first episode of The White Lotus Season 3 established an all-new group of characters at the resort, plus an enduring mystery of who the shooter and the victim is from the opening of the show.

More than one familiar face was also revealed in The White Lotus premiere. A surprising character from Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) past makes an appearance alongside Season 1 regular Natasha Rothwell, who reprises her role as Belinda.

Viewers will likely have to wait until the final episode for the mystery to be resolved (as has been the case in past The White Lotus seasons). However, the show has done a solid job of establishing multiple different groups of characters that are already inspiring fan theories.

The White Lotus Season 3 airs new episodes weekly on HBO and simultaneously on Max on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.