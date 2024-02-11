A new release update may shed some light on when The White Lotus Season 3 will premiere on HBO.

In October 2023, Deadline shared a promising update about The White Lotus Season 3, claiming that it is one of HBO's top three priorities to begin filming after the Hollywood actors' strike.

Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys then said in November 2023 that Season 3 won't be released until 2025:

"'[The] White Lotus' Season 3, that was going to be ’24 and that’s likely moving into 2025.”

Speaking in a recent interview with Collider, The White Lotus Season 3 newcomer Jason Isaacs first confirmed that he is part of the show:

"So, has anyone seen 'The White Lotus'? I am in it. If I say anything else, they take my kidney out through my ears. Very painful! So thanks!"

Isaacs then said that he would depart for Thailand to film the series in "two weeks," meaning that production would begin around the week of February 19.

When a fan asked whether he'd ever been to Thailand before, Isaacs said that going there to film Season 3 would mark his first time in the country:

"I’ve not been to Thailand before, and I got a text from the director saying ‘Go and sit in the sauna and don't get out all day, and you'll be prepped for the shoot.’ Thank you.'"

Season 2 started filming on February 28, 2022 and wrapped on September 21, 2022. The White Lotus Season 2 then premiered on HBO on October 30, 2022.

Assuming that Season 3 follows a similar production timeline, filming could wrap around Fall 2024.

Given that Max already confirmed that The White Lotus Season 3 is expected to premiere at some point in 2025, it's possible that the gap between post-production and the show's release won't be too long, meaning that an early 2025 release is in the cards.

What To Expect in The White Lotus Season 3

The White Lotus Season 3 won't include franchise mainstay Jennifer Coolidge as her character, Tanya McQuoid, died during the Season 2 finale.

The effect of Tanya's death is expected to be one of the main stories that Season 3 focuses on, most likely leaning toward the reveal of whether her husband, Greg, was involved.

Meanwhile, the cast of new characters is set to add more color and stories to the world of The White Lotus.

While his character is still being kept under wraps, there's a strong chance that Jason Isaacs will portray one of the elites arriving in the titular resort chain.

Joining Isaacs in Season 3's star-studded ensemble are Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Thyme Thapthimthong, and a returning Natasha Rothwell.

Thailand also offers a fresh opportunity to showcase the sights and sounds of the country.

The White Lotus creator Mike White, via HBO, teased that Season 3 will likely take a deep dive into themes of death, Eastern religion, and spirituality:

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are streaming on Max.