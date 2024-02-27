The White Lotus Season 3 Gets Official Release Update

A new update just revealed when fans can expect The White Lotus' Season 3 debut on HBO.

Originally expected to be released in 2024, the third season of The White Lotus was delayed due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes but was confirmed to be among HBO's top filming priorities once a settlement was reached.

Now that filming is officially underway in Thailand - the confirmed location for Season 3 - Warner Bros. just provided a new release update for the third chapter of the Emmy-winning dark dramedy.

The White Lotus Season 3 Release Window

HBO

During the latest Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call, CEO David Zaslav revealed Season 3 of The White Lotus will be the first HBO series "to kick off the year" in 2025:

"Then in 2025, we'll kick off the year with the new season of 'The White Lotus,' followed by 'The Last of Us' and 'Euphoria,' just to name a few..."

Until additional release information is revealed, for now, January or February 2025 is most likely when fans can expect the return of The White Lotus and its Season 3 premiere.

Other White Lotus News and Season 3 Expectations

News of an early 2025 release for Season 3 comes on the heels of other show news, including actor Jason Isaacs's announcement that he would be joining The White Lotus' new season cast.

Issacs is expected to be joined by an ensemble cast of both new and returning stars, including Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Julian Kostov, and many more.

As for what to expect from Season 3, The White Lotus creator Mike White (via HBO) suggested the show's new location will impact the narrative and offer "a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

In doing so, Season 3 may also address the death of Jennifer Coolidge's mainstay character, Tanya McQuoid, and the subsequent fallout.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are streaming on Max.