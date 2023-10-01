The White Lotus Season 3 Gets Promising Update Following Delays

The highly-anticipated third season of HBO's The White Lotus will soon resume pre-production.

This year's Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike lasted 146 days, the second longest writers' strike in the history of Hollywood.

One of the many high-profile television series that was forced to pause production was The White Lotus, written, directed, and created by Mike White.

With the strike now over, it's time for Hollywood to hit the power button on the beloved HBO drama.

HBO

The White Lotus Season 3 is one of HBO's top three priorities to start production now that the writers' strike is over, according to Deadline.

In addition, HBO is looking to put the pedal to the metal on The Last of Us Season 2 and Euphoria Season 3. As the outlet reports, The White Lotus Season 3 will be written by its creator Mike White, which still is allowed within the new WGA deal.

White previously won several awards for the first two seasons of the series, including three Emmy Awards, two Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, and one Writers Guild of America Award.

When Will The White Lotus 3 Release?

Back in late May, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi spoke with Deadline, providing an update for The White Lotus Season 3 amidst the writers' strike.

At the time he said that it was "too early to tell" how significant of an impact the strike would ultimately have, but considering it lasted 146 days, it's clear that some plans will be forced to shift.

Orsi added then that "The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024," but it's not a certainty:

“We were looking at 'The Last Of Us' for some time in 2025. And 'The White Lotus' was ideally looking to go in 2024 but there’s some question about timing of the strike.”

Given the reality of how long the writers' strike lasted and the current actors' strike (which Is looking to end soon), a late 2024 or early 2025 release date for The White Lotus Season 3 seems most likely.

Creator Mike White has already given fans a taste of what to expect in Season 3, saying that it would be set in Asia and invoke a "satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality," according to Variety:

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The White Lotus Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Max.