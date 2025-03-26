Following the release of set photos, fans of The White Lotus are wondering why Charlotte Le Bon replaced Francesca Corney as Chloe.

Why White Lotus Season 3 Recast Chloe

Francesca Corney

Jason Isaacs recently shared (via Instagram) behind-the-scenes photos of him and The White Lotus Season 3 cast in Thailand. While the dad vibes are immaculate from Isaacs, fans noticed an out-of-place actress who isn't on the show: Francesca Corney.

In the first image, three familiar faces, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola, join Corney.

Jason Isaacs

Additionally, there's another photo featuring Carney with other cast members, including Patrick Schwarzenegger and Parker Posey, during a meal at the resort.

Jason Isaacs

For those confused, Carney was initially cast as Chloe, the French-Canadian partner of Jon Gries' Gary in Season 3, who quickly befriends Wood's Chelsea.

However, in the HBO series, Charlotte Le Bon portrays Chelsea. In March 2024, Deadline reported that the role was being recast, with Le Bon replacing Carney partway through filming.

The outlet reported that this was mainly due to HBO producers needing someone who "played older." Le Bon is 38 years old, six years older than Carney.

Filming for Season 3 reportedly began in February 2024, meaning Carney was on set as Chloe for roughly one month before the replacement.

Despite the departure, Carney shared support in a now-deleted Instagram post. The caption described the recasting as "heartbreaking," but she would still be "watching and supporting the whole way:"

"I've checked out of the White Lotus! Although heartbreaking, I'm so incredibly grateful for the short time I got to spend with everyone. I have so so much love for this cast and crew. Season 3 is gonna be GOOOD. I'll be watching and supporting the whole way."

How Did Chloe's Role Change?

Charlotte Le Bon

There are a few reasons why HBO and The White Lotus showrunner Mike White may have wanted Chloe to be older.

Firstly, her relationship with Gary is still jarring based on both the age difference and the fact that they met in Dubai on a "matchmaking service," making Walton Goggins' Rick think she's a prostitute.

Having Chloe come off as older, nowhere near the age of 18, may have been part of the reason for the swap.

Additionally, during the recent boat party leading to the Full Moon celebration, Chloe tells Chelsea how she wants to have sex with one or both of the Ratliff brothers because they are young. She ultimately does have sex with Lochlan, who is a senior in high school.

Of course, it's hard to know for sure, but it's possible HBO needed Chelsea to age up slightly in order to better fit her relationship with Gary (who is actually Greg), then with whom she later cheats on him.

The White Lotus Season 3 follows the lives of wealthy guests and staff at a wellness resort in Thailand, diving into themes of greed, betrayal, and inner conflict. With eight episodes, the most in The White Lotus so far, Season 3 has been a roller coaster of brotherly love, loose firearms, and suicidal thoughts.

The ensemble cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and Charlotte Le Bon, who initially wasn't in the show.

The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7 airs on HBO and Max on Sunday, March 30.