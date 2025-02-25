The discussion surrounding Greg's sexuality has been reignited after returning to the spotlight in The White Lotus Season 3.

Greg (Jon Gries) has been a mainstay of The White Lotus series since appearing as the love interest of Jennifer Coolidge's fan-favorite character Tanya McQuoid from Season 1.

In an unexpected twist in Season 2, Greg was revealed to be only after Tanya's wealth even after marrying her, with him as the man pulling the strings on a plan to kill his wife while in Sicily.

Tanya ultimately died after falling overboard from a boat after killing the gay men (led by Quentin) who were in cahoots with Greg all this time.

Is Greg Gay in White Lotus? Here's What We Know

Jon Gries

While The White Lotus Season 3 introduced another star-studded cast, Jon Gries' reprising his role as Greg came quite as a surprise.

Fans pointed out that Greg should already be in jail by now due to his connection to Tanya's death in Season 2. However, it seems that he managed to evade the authorities by hiding in Thailand, and he even has a new young girlfriend named Chloe to cover his tracks.

Still, some are convinced his new romantic ties are fake, and he has been secretly gay all this time due to his closeness to Quentin, a wealthy British man seen in Season 2, and his inner gay circle.

However, evidence suggests he is not gay and has always been a straight man.

Season 2 established Quentin and Greg have a long-term history where the former is in love with the latter. It is also worth noting that Greg is manipulative, doing everything in his power to get what he wants. With that in mind, Greg used Quentin's love for him to control and orchestrate Tanya's death.

He also used the same manipulative tactics on Tanya in Season 1 by pretending to be sick to gain her trust and eventual romantic feelings.

So the real answer is no, Greg is not gay. Instead, he is simply a ruthless and greedy con man who will take advantage of those closest to him to achieve his goals.

Will Greg Answer to His Crimes in White Lotus Season 3?

The White Lotus Season 3 began with a fast-forward showing a mysterious gunman shooting guests inside the Thailand-based resort, and some have speculated that it could be Greg behind the rampage.

While Belinda (Tanya's friend from Season 1) seemingly has no idea about what happened to Jennifer Coolidge's character in Sicily, there is a strong chance that she will eventually learn the truth and call the authorities to arrest Greg.

Given that Greg has been hiding in Thailand for about a year after Tanya's death, he is not expected to go down without a fight, which could explain why a shooting will take place in the resort sometime in the future.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 premiere every Sunday on Max at 9 p.m. ET (read more about its full release schedule here).