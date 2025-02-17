White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1 featured a plethora of guest stars, most notably Nicholas Duvernay, Jon Gries, and Christian Friedel alongside its already stacked cast.

White Lotus continues the tradition of bringing together a star-studded ensemble in the Thailand-set Season 3, including the likes of Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, and the returning Natasha Rothwell from Season 1.

The much-talked-about drama and thriller series tells the story of the ups and downs of the different guests of the infamous White Lotus resort in Thailand.

White Lotus Season 3 premiered on Max on February 16.

White Lotus Season 3 Episode 1 Cast Guide

Jon Gries - Greg Hunt

Jon Gries

Jon Gries makes a return in The White Lotus Season 3 as Greg Hunt, the husband of fan-favorite Tanya McQuoid who plotted to kill her in Season 2 for her money.

Gries' most recognizable role is playing Broots in The Pretender. The actor also starred in Napoleon Dynamite, The Bystanders, and Dream Corp LLC.

Nicholas Duvernay - Zion

Nicholas Duvernay

Nicholas Duvernay joins the cast of White Lotus Season 3 as Zion.

While he is tight-lipped about his role, he told Esquire that the new batch of episodes of White Lotus will be "the biggest season, it’s the baddest season, and it’s the messiest season:"

"There’s not much I can say, but what I will say: It’s the biggest season, it’s the baddest season, and it’s the messiest season. It’s like all the seasons kind of culminated into one, in the best but worst way, if that makes sense. Just expect to see The White Lotus on steroids this season."

Duvernay is known for his roles in Purple Hearts, Perfect Addiction, and My Dead Dad.

Arnas Fedaravicius - Valentin

Arnas Fedaravicius

Arnas Fedaravicius appears in White Lotus Season 3 as a resort staff named Valentin.

Fans may recognize Fedaravicius for his roles in Deadly Code, Access All Areas, and Shetland.

Christian Friedel - Fabian

Christian Friedel

Christian Friedel appears as Fabian, a resort staff member at Thailand's White Lotus resort.

Friedel also starred in The Zone of Interest, 13 Minutes, and The White Ribbon.

Dom Hetrakul - Pornchai

Dom Hetrakul & Belinda Rothwell

Working as a massage therapist in the White Lotus resort is Dom Hetrakul's Pornchai.

Hetrakul can be seen in Bangkok Dangerous, The Marine 2, and It Happens on Valentine's Day.

Charlotte Le Bon - Chloe

Charlotte Le Bon

Charlotte Le Bon plays Chloe in The White Lotus Season 3. Chloe is a new guest who encounters Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins' respective characters.

Le Bon has credits in The Hundred-Foot Journey, Anthropoid, and Falcon Lake.

Morgana O’Reilly - Pam

Morgana O’Reilly

One of the reliable staff members in White Lotus Season 3 is Morgana O'Reilly as Pam.

O'Reilly previously appeared in Housebound, Friends Like Her, and Inside.

Shalini Peiris - Amrita

Shalini Peiris

Shalini Peiris plays a resort staff named Amrita in Season 3.

Peiris' notable credits include The Ark, The Danny & Mick Show, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Nopphasin “Maggie” Nanthasit

Nopphasin "Maggie" Nathasit joins the cast of White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1.

Suthichai Yoon

Suthichai Yoon appears as a monk in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1.

Yoon is a Thai journalist from The Bangkok Post who makes his acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3.

Carl Boudreaux

Carl Boudreaux

Carl Boudreaux makes a cameo in The White Lotus Season 3.

Boudreaux is known as a former contestant from the hit reality show, Survivor.

Natalie Cole

Natalie Cole

Natalie Cole appears in The White Lotus Season 3.

Cole is also a previous contestant of Survivor: David vs. Goliath.

Claudine Craig

Claudine Craig

Claudine Craig is part of the massive ensemble of The White Lotus Season 3.

Craig has credits in Bad Genius, Hormones, and Fragment.

Luksika “Taj” Guendaraju

Luksika “Taj” Guendaraju appears in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1.

Guendaraju previously worked as an assistant director in Meg 2: The Trench and an assistant crew in Comedy Island Philippines.

Leslie Bibb - Kate

Leslie Bibb

Kate (played by Leslie Bibb) is a resort guest who reunites with her best friends in Thailand for a week-long vacation.

Bibb is known for appearing in Iron Man, Law Abiding Citizen, Miss Nobody, and Tag.

Carrie Coon - Laurie

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon plays a significant role in White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1 as Laurie.

Laurie shows up in the famous Thailand resort to reunite and reconnect with her longtime friends.

Coon previously appeared as part of the cast of The Gilded Age Season 2, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Gone Girl.

Michelle Monaghan - Jaclyn

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan portrays Jaclyn in White Lotus Season 3. Jaclyn is one of the three best friends who went to Thailand to catch up and reunite in a stress-free vacation in the resort.

Monaghan's feature credits include roles in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, and three Mission: Impossible movies.

The popular actress also appeared as part of the cast of Bad Monkey on Apple TV+, Family Plan, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Walton Goggins - Rick Hatchett

Walton Goggins

Rick Hatchett is a mysterious man with a much younger girlfriend who spends time in the White Lotus.

Goggins appeared in a prominent role as part of the cast of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Invincible.

Aimee Lou Wood - Chelsea

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood appears as Chelsea, the younger and attractive girlfriend of Rick Hatchett.

Wood is best known for appearing as part of the incredible cast of Netflix's Sex Education. The actress can also be seen in

Sarah Catherine Hook - Piper Ratliff

Sarah Catherine Hook

Cruel Intentions alum Sarah Catherine Hook portrays Piper Ratliff, a college student who goes to the resort alongside her family to finish her thesis.

Hook's most recognizable roles include Juliette Fairmont in First Kill, Happy in The Ghost Trap, and Catherine Davis in American Crime Story.

Jason Isaacs - Timothy Ratliff

Jason Isaacs

Timothy Ratliff is a wealthy man who goes to White Lotus to spend some more time with his family. The character is played on-screen by Jason Isaacs.

Harry Potter fans may recognize Isaacs for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the movies.

The actor also appeared in The OA, Star Trek: Discovery, and Peter Pan.

Sam Nivola - Lochlan Ratliff

Sam Nivola

Sam Nivola appears as Lochlan Ratliff, the youngest son of the Ratliffs who joins his family on an unexpected trip to Thailand.

Nivola is an up-and-coming star who is known for appearing in White Noise, Maestro, and Eileen.

Parker Posey - Victoria Ratliff

Parker Posey

Parker Posey plays Timothy's sharp-tongued and obnoxious wife, Victoria Ratliff.

Posey played an important role in Amazon Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The actress' other major credits include Lost in Space, The Staircase, Beau Is Afraid, and more.

Patrick Schwarzenegger - Saxon Ratliff

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff, the charismatic eldest son of Timothy and Victor.

Schwarzenegger is known for his roles in The Staircase, The Terminal List, and Midnight Sun.

He is also part of the voice cast of Secret Level's Armored Core episode.

Natasha Rothwell - Belinda Lindsey

Natasha Rothwell

Another returning cast member in White Lotus Season 3 is Season 1 alum Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey.

Fans may remember Belinda as a massage therapist who forged a strong bond with Tanya McQuoid. Tanya initially promised to help her open her own spa, but that didn't happen.

In Season 3, Belinda is now a guest in Thailand's White Lotus where she's learning new massage tricks firsthand so that she can bring these lessons back to Maui.

Rothwell is part of the cast of Wonka, appearing alongside the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Hugh Grant.

The actress' other credits include Wish and all three Sonic the Hedgehog films.

Lalisa Manobal - Mook

Lalisa Manobal

Lalisa Manobal, otherwise known as Lisa, joins the cast of White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1. She plays a staff member designated as a health mentor and advisor named Mook.

Lisa is a known member of the hit Korean girl group, Blackpink.

Aside from her music career, The White Lotus marks Manobal's second acting credit after appearing in an episode of The Substitute Teacher.

Lek Patravadi - Sritala

Lek Patravadi

Lek Patravadi plays Sritala, one of the owners of the White Lotus who makes a significant presence in Season 3.

Patravadi's notable credits include Grounded God, In Family We Trust, and 1 2 3 Monster Express.

Tayme Thapthimtong - Gaitok

Tayme Thapthimtong

Tayme Thapthimtong's Gaitok is one of the security guards in Thailand's White Lotus.

Thapthimtong can be seen in Mechanic: Resurrection, Skin Trade, and Paradox.

New episodes of White Lotus Season 3 premiere on Max every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.