Warner Bros. is headed back into the candy-coated world of Roald Dahl with its big-screen prequel, 2023's Wonka.

Starring the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant, this movie musical will expand on the world of Dahl's classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, telling the origin story of the franchise's iconic chocolatier along with a whole swath of other Willy Wonka adjacent characters.

Directed by Paddington's Paul King, Wonka will be another family-friendly affair for the filmmaker, coming to theaters right before Christmas to capitalize on eager moviegoers looking for something to watch over the holiday season.

Every Main Actor & Character in New Willy Wonka Movie

Timothée Chalamet - Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet

Stepping into the shoes left behind by the likes of Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder, Timothée Chalamet takes on the role of Willy Wonka in 2023's Wonka. This prequel finds Chalamet's chocolatier laying the groundwork for his candy-making empire and dreaming up the factory that will ultimately become central to the Willy Wonka story.

Chalamet is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood, having already appeared in massive movie hits like Dune, Lady Bird, and Little Women.

Calah Lane - Noodle

Calah Lane

Calah Lane takes on the role of Noodle in the Roald Dahl prequel. Noodle is a kindred spirit with Willy, making friends with the enterprising candymaker and being drawn to his optimism and whimsy after living life under oppressive forces like her employers Scrubbit and Bleacher.

Lane is best known for her work as Laurel in This is Us but has also appeared in Family Reunion, Firebuds, and Netflix's Hollywood.

Keegan-Michael Key - The Chief of Police

Keegan-Michael Key

Wonka's dastardly chief of police is brought to life by comedian Keegan-Michael Key. Key's Wonka character works under the employ of the Chocolate Cartel, being boots on the ground in their fight to keep new chocolate businesses out of their town.

Key previously starred in and helped create the sketch comedy series Key & Peele, with other credits in The Super Mario Bros Movie, Keanu, and The Predator.

Paterson Joseph - Arthur Slugworth

Paterson Joseph

Playing iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory villain Arthur Slugworth is Paterson Joseph. Slugworth is the leader of the Chocolate Cartel, controlling a candy-coated monopoly on the small town he rules over. He serves as the primary villain of Wonka, trying to stop Willy from getting his sugar-infused dreams off the ground.

Joseph's past work includes The Beach, Neverwhere, and Aeon Flux.

Matt Lucas - Prodnose

Matt Lucas

Working under Arthur Slugworth is Matt Lucas' Prodnose. Podnose is another chocolate maker (and member of the Chocolate Cartel) with an interest in stifling Willy Wonka's chocolate-making ambitions.

Lucas' best-known credits include Bridesmaids, Little Britain, and the Tim Burton Alice in Wonderland films.

Mathew Baynton - Ficklegruber

Mathew Baynton

Another leading member of the Chocolate Cartel consortium is Ficklegruber (played by Mathew Baynton). Being one of the overbearing candy makers at odds with Willy Wonka, surely Chalamet's charismatic lead man will win him over with a little sugar, spice, and everything nice.

Baynton is one of the creators of the hit British sitcom Ghosts as well as having previously appeared in The Wrong Mans, Bill, and Tonight You're Mine.

Sally Hawkins - Willy Wonka’s Mother

Sally Hawkins

Never before seen on-screen has been the mother of Willy Wonka; however, that all changes in Wonka. Sally Hawkins brings to life the Wonka family matriarch, shaping her son's ambitions and opening up his mind to dream whatever he sees fit.

Hawkings is an Academy Award-nominated actress known for her roles in The Shape of Water, Blue Jasmine, and Happy Go Lucky.

Rowan Atkinson - Father Julius

Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson takes on the role of Father Julius in Wonka. Father Julius is the local priest and one of the bad actors dampening the fun in the film's small town.

Being one of the most recognizable names in British comedy, Atkinson will be familiar to fans of Mr. Bean, The Lion King, and Man vs. Bee.

Jim Carter - Abacus Crunch

Jim Carter

Abacus Crunch (played by Jim Carter) is one of the locals on the side of Chalamet's Willy Wonka. While hampering the young entrepreneur's expectations about the future of his candy-making business, he is the first to tell Willy about the dangers of the Chocolate Cartel.

Carter's past credits include Downton Abbey, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Shakespeare in Love.

Tom Davis - Bleacher

Tom Davis

Tom Davis plays Bleacher, a local businessman who - along with Mrs. Scrubbit - employs the talents of Calah Lane's Noodle.

Davis can also be seen in Paddington 2, Murder in Successville, and Free Fire.

Olivia Colman - Mrs. Scrubbit

Olivia Colman

Described by filmmaker Paul King as a "proper Dahl-esque grotesque character" (via Empire) is Olivia Colman's Mrs. Scrubbit. She is a crooked-nosed nasty Scrooge-like figure whom Noodle works for.

Colman is an Academy Award-winning actress, having won for her work on 2018's The Favourite. But she has also appeared in such titles as The Crown on Netflix and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion.

Hugh Grant - Lofty

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant plays the original Oompa-Loompa, Lofty. Lofty is the first pint-sized helper to Willy, coming from a faraway land to aid in Mr. Wonka's endeavors in chocolate-making.

Grant previously appeared in Love Actually, Notting Hill, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Natasha Rothwell - Piper Benz

Natasha Rothwell

Not much is currently known about Natasha Rothwell's Piper Benz other than she is one of the locals supportive of Willy's dreams of dethroning the Chocolate Cartel and starting his candy-making business.

Rothwell previously worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live as well as appearing in HBO's The White Lotus and Insecure.

Rich Fulcher - Larry Chucklesworth

Rich Fulcher

Rich Fulcher's Larry Chjucklesworth is a local entertainer getting behind the mic in the small town where Willy Wonka makes a name for himself in during the film.

Fulcher can also be seen in The Mighty Boosh, Marriage Story, and Disenchantment.

Rakhee Thakrar - Lottie Bell

Rakhee Thakrar

Lottie Bell (played by Rakhee Thakar) is the local telephone operator in Wonka.

Thakrar just finished a run as Emily Sands in the hit Netflix series Sex Education but will also be familiar to fans of Page Eight, and EastEnders.

Tim Fitzhigham - Ship Captain

Tim Fitzhigham

Captaining the ship that brings Willy home from his journeys abroad at the start of the film is Tim Fitzhigham's Ship Captain.

Fitzhigham's past credits include Hereafter, Paddington 2, and Booked Out.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Kobna's Holbrook-Smith's Wonka role remains a mystery. The Ghanaian-British actor is best known for his work in Mary Poppins Returns and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Simon Farnaby

Simon Farnaby

Simon Farnaby is a British comedian and actor appearing in the upcoming chocolate-flavored movie musical. Farnaby's previous credits include Ghosts and Paddington 2.

Colin O’Brien

Colin O’Brien

Colin O'Brien is a bright young talent joining the Wonka cast, with some speculating he may play a younger version of the titular chocolatier. Wonka marks the actor's first major big-screen acting credit after appearing in TV series like Grey's Anatomy and Dear Edward.

Ellie White

Ellie White

British comedian Ellie White appears as a part of Wonka in an undisclosed role. White's previous work includes Ellie & Natasha, Black Mirror, and Class Dismissed.

Murray McArthur

Murray McArthur

Murray McArthur will be familiar to fans of the Game of Thrones franchise, as the actor previously appeared in the hit HBO series as the Wildling chieftain. His Wonka role is yet to be announced.

Tracy Ifeachor

Tracy Ifeachor

British TV and film actress Tracy Ifeachor is set to appear in Wonka, coming off some major video game performances this year in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Isy Suttie

Isy Suttie

Isy Suttie is a stand-up comedian known for her musical stylings on stage, making her a perfect fit into the melodic mayhem set to ensue in Wonka. Suttie's past credits include Peep Show, Whites, and Skins.

Freya Parker

British character actor Freya Parker appears in Wonka with her exact character specifics still shrouded in secrecy. Parker is best known for her appearances in Jurassic World Dominion, The Nerves, and Late Night Mash.

Justin Edwards

Justin Edwards

Wonka marks Justin Edwards' second collaboration with director Paul King after having previously played a bit part in Paddington 2. The actor has also appeared in 1917, Thor: The Dark World, and Black Mirror.

Wonka comes to theaters worldwide on Friday, December 15.